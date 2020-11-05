Yuma is holding a two-day auction of surplus property this week, with Friday dedicated to vehicles and Saturday to general items.
Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following: 22 pickup trucks, 17 cars, two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, five sport utility vehicles, aluminum boat, bicycles, laptops, jewelry, watches, collectable coins, currency, 60-inch flat-screen television, filing cabinets, desks, office supplies, lawn equipment, tables, and equipment, gun holsters, BB guns, knives, hand tools, water pumps, ground maintenance equipment scrap metal, and more.
Items to be auctioned are generally well used and in various conditions. These items are no longer needed due to such reasons as changes in staff, changes in usage or passing their budgeted life span. Other items came into city ownership through having become evidence in criminal cases.
Those wishing to examine items available for bidding and/or to register for participation in the auction can do so at the city surplus yard between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. for the motorized equipment.
Gates will close at 4 p.m. Registration and viewing for Saturday’s auction begins at 7 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. and gates will close at 3 p.m.
Those who wish to participate in the auction but who do not register in advance should arrive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. the morning of the auction to register. Registration is free to participants. Bidders only need to register one time.
All items in the city auctions are sold “as is, where is,” and must be picked up the same day. Bidders and buyers should also be aware of the following:
No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property coming into city possession.
No warranty or guarantee is implied.
Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.
Absolutely no returns.
No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.
Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it. The city is not responsible for any items once sold.
Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.
Bidders are advised total price will also include a 10% buyer’s premium and 8.412% sales tax.
Surplus property belonging to the city is disposed of in a manner as required by state law and the Yuma City Charter through public auctions, competitive sealed bids or other appropriate methods.
For more information on the Yuma Public Auction, email Purchasingweb@YumaAz.gov or call 928-373-5104 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.