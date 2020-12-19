With new daily cases of COVID-19 infections continuing to spike, Yuma officials are urging residents to avoid large gatherings this holiday season and continue wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
On Friday, Yuma County reported 553 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 24,100, and seven new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 455.
The county indicated that 105,480 residents have been tested, with a 29% positivity rate.
As of Friday morning, 161 residents were hospitalized, with 27 in the intensive care unit and 28 on ventilators. Yuma Regional Medical Center had 18 ventilators available on Friday.
In the previous 24 hours, YRMC transferred six patients to other hospitals via the Arizona Surge Line, a system developed by the state to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. The service lets hospitals know where beds are available around the state and directs the transfer of patients. YRMC has transferred a total of 251 patients to other hospitals.
With the holidays just around the corner, the city warned in a press release issued Friday afternoon that the amount of contact people have with others may increase over the next few weeks.
“It is important to remember that gathering with people outside of your immediate household increases the spread of COVID-19, and is discouraged by local, state and federal public health officials,” the release stated.
The city encouraged everyone to avoid large gatherings and follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health Services, such as social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
“Following these guidelines will help keep you, your loved ones, and our community safe and healthy,” the city noted.
City officials explained what the city is doing to keep residents well. The Gov. Doug Ducey, by executive order, has limited public events to 50 people or less, unless it involves religious practices or speech or the event is approved by the city. Recognizing the importance of reducing COVID-19 spread, the city has canceled or rescheduled all city-sponsored special events and festivals at this time.
For those events which require approval, as mandated by the governor’s executive orders, the city reviews applications and provides inspections to ensure events are as safe as possible and to mitigate potential COVID-19 spread.
City staff is happy to assist and provide guidance as needed, even for those events that are exempt from the application process, the release noted.
“This holiday season is unlike any other, to cap off a year unlike any other. Remember, we are all in this together and with each of us doing our part, we can help make this holiday season as healthy and happy as it can be – for everyone,” the city added.