SAN LUIS – This city will repave Mesa Street on the west side of San Luis in a project financed with federal funds and the city’s own money.
The San Luis City Council recently gave approval for the city to apply a little more than $540,000 from its share of funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant program toward the project.
The project also calls for laying cement for sidewalks along the street, building a retaining wall along another nearby street, making improvements to water, sewer and stormwater drainage lines in the area, and improving parking areas along Mesa between C and E streets.
Total price of the project is $1,026,487, with the city contributing $487,314 to cover the balance of the cost.
Meanwhile, the city is applying for $500,000 from a separate pot of the CDBG program to finish the second phase of a street improvement project in the Rancho Los Oros subdivison in the northwest corner of San Luis.
The work involves repaving of seven streets, construction of sidewalks and improvements to underground utility lines and stormwater draining systems in the subdivision located west of Merrill Avenue, between County 22 and County 22½ streets.
The pricetag of the project is about $722,224. The city would pick up the balance of the cost.
Jenny Torres, the city’s economic development manager, said the city would seek funding through CDBD program a year from now to complete the third and final phase of improvements in Rancho Los Oros.