Like many government entities across the state, Yuma and Yuma County have been grappling with a growing debt owed to the state’s pension system for police and fire personnel.
Cities across the state have been weighing two options, either increasing taxes or issuing pension bonds to pay the unfunded liabilities owed to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and, for counties, the Correctional Officers Retirement Plan.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez called it “a $140 million challenge in our way” and the biggest problem facing the city organization. The state mandates the payments for police and fire pensions, and the payments are among the city’s fastest growing costs.
The $140 million, in escalating annual amounts, is the total amount due through the year 2039. For example, in fiscal year 2021, the city will owe $8.6 million for police and fire pensions. In 2027, the liability will be at $12.4 million; in 2032, it’s $16.3 million.
“It gets bigger every year,” city spokesman Dave Nash noted. “You can see how it’s squeezing other things out of the budget.”
The unfunded liability continues to increase as the system generates more benefits than the city can pay. “People are living longer, which is great for families but not for pensions,” noted Mark Reader of the pension bond financial advising firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.
The pension plan has several components: the employee contribution, the city payment, and the interest earned from assets. It’s the city’s portion that the council recently addressed during a retreat. Reader recently presented both the city and county with the bond option.
“This is not a city of Yuma issue,” Reader said, noting that $12 billion in pension payments are owed across the state and $4 trillion across the nation.
He explained that Flagstaff fixed the problem by moving forward with a pension bond. Other cities, such as Prescott, have voted to increase the sales tax to pay the unfunded liability and it will take several years to pay it off.
“We have a mountain of debt coming towards us,” Reader said. “What do we do to chop this mountain down? If you do nothing, the liability will grow. Throw more contributions at it? There’s already a lot of burden.”
If the city issues pension bonds, the city’s unfunded liability will be completely funded. With the current low borrowing rates, the city would save at least $64 million in today’s dollars over the time period, with repayment completed in 2039, but the term can be shortened even more.
“Whenever we can save money, then that means more money for something else that we might need, like street maintenance,” Nash said.
The first benefit would be that the debt has been covered and the city doesn’t have to worry about the escalating costs.
Another side benefit is that retirees can be confident that their retirement pensions will be fully funded.
“These kinds of benefits help attract employees. They can have confidence that the city is taking care of employees when they sign up as a firefighter or police officer. It’s good recruitment and retention,” Nash said.
While bond debt might make some taxpayers “queasy,” in this case there are significant differences. “Right now, we’re looking at some of the lowest interest rates that we can get. When money is this cheap, it is a good time to borrow,” Nash noted.
With borrowing rates at an all-time low, the city could swap the current 7.3% investment return to something in the 2% range, Reader explained.
“You’re not doing it for savings purposes, but it’s pretty significant savings,” he said.
If the city issues bonds at a 2.88% borrowing rate, Reader said he’s confident that the city can get a higher return, at least a 3% return. It’s now on average 7%.
Rodriguez asked the council members whether this was an option they wanted to consider, or if they would like to pursue other options, like a tax increase. Mayor Doug Nicholls said that he’d like to hear more than just one solution and asked for a work session “to dive a little deeper.”
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon asked for more samples and details on what it would do to the city’s debt ratio “moving forward if something else comes our way.”
Councilman Chris Morris said he also would like to see models laid out as well as what a tax increase would look like. “Have everything on the table,” he said.
Councilman Mike Shelton suggested looking into other options that haven’t yet been explored, such as contributions by private companies or investors who want to show their gratitude to first responders.
Councilman Gary Knight urged the council to move quickly while borrowing rates are low. “Once the window closes, we’re back in the same sinking boat we’re in right now,” he said.
The council will get more briefings and take possible action within the next month, Nash said.
YUMA COUNTY SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT
On Oct. 19, the Board of Supervisors also discussed the possibility of issuing bonds to fully pay the county’s unfunded liability for the pension plans of sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers.
The board scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 16 to receive comments on the proposal. The total estimated financing cost would be $47.4 million, consisting of an estimated principal amount up to $36 million and total estimated interest of $11.3 million.
A staff report explained that pension costs continue to escalate for cities and counties as the gap between assets and liabilities has widened over the years.
“Benefit payments are due and payable no matter what, which then places the entire risk of that benefit payment stream on the employer. This ongoing liability creates significant pressure on near- and mid-term structural balances, as well as long-term overall pressure on a city’s or county’s credit,” the report stated.
Given the current all-time low rates, with trends below 1%, there is an opportunity for the county to issue pension bonds at a rate low enough to be covered by the expected PSPRS investments rate of return, the staff report stated.
PSPRS reported in 2019 that the total liability for both county pension plans amounted to nearly $30 million ($21 million deputies and $9 million for correctional officers).
The county engaged Stifel to explore the advantages of issuing pension bonds to fully pay the unfunded liability. The initial study shows Yuma County can use a pension bond to produce $26 million of cash flow savings or nearly $18 million in savings when discounted at the estimated arbitrage yield of 2.48%.
Staff noted that although there are other options the county can consider – for example, additional contributions, request to change valuation assumptions, creation of a savings trust to make additional contributions to the plan – county staff believes that issuing pension bonds will have the most direct and beneficial impact to the county.
“In other words, the Board of Supervisors has an opportunity to save County taxpayers $17.8 million dollars in present value savings by paying now for the unfunded liabilities that will accumulate from 2021 through 2038,” the staff report said.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place during the supervisors’ meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.
Persons who wish to comment but are unable to attend the public hearing may forward written comments, before 8 a.m. Dec. 7, to Susan Thorpe, Clerk of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, 198 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364, or email: finance@yumacountyaz.gov.