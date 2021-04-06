The pandemic forced the city of Yuma postpone the annual Children’s Festival of the Art, but it’s not stopping the creative process among budding artists.
Delayed five months out of concerns for public safety, the popular festival kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with 500 art supply kits handed out to the children who arrive in the vehicle with their parents in a drive-through event at Gateway Park, at 1st and Gila streets, next to the Colorado River.
The kits contain an array of supplies that organizers hope will keep kids busy throughout the summer making art, including sketchbooks, paint and canvas, model magic clay, markers, pencils, scissors, construction paper and glue.
The festival turns virtual at 2 p.m. with the Yuma Art Center’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/yumaartcenter, carrying video performances and presentations by Cibola High School ceramics students, the Freedom Performing Arts Company, Ballet Yuma and Yuma Shorin Ryu Karate. Art center staff will also present art tutorials in the virtual observance of the festival.
November would have marked the 28th year of the festival, hosted by the Yuma Art Center with the help of area art teachers and sponsors. In pre-pandemic years, it brought together thousands of youngsters to Yuma’s Main Street, where they circulated among dozens of booths that offered free supplies to create art on the spot.
With COVID-19 having forced the city to postpone the 2020 festival, meantime organizers replanned the event to take place in a safe setting that would allow youngsters to expose themselves to art but not to the coronavirus.
“We are honored to keep this longstanding community event thriving through times of uncertainty,” said Lindsay Benacka, the city’s arts and culture program manager. “This school year has undoubtedly been challenging for area art teachers and students alike, but artists of all ages have been busy thinking outside the box and processing the past year’s events through creative outlets.”
A third part of the festival will begins April 13, when the art center opens an exhibit of art created by area youths and art teachers. Assembled over months, the exhibit will be on display at the center’s galleries, 254 S. Main St., Tuesdays through Fridays, from noon to 7 p.m., through May 28. Admission is free.
Thanks to sponsors, says Benacka, organizers have been able to assemble 500 “robust” kits containing supplies to keep youngsters creating art at home throughout the summer.
The kits generally are designed for kids in kindergarten through the ninth grade, she said, although 50 are geared for kids in upper grades of high school.
The kits will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis to kids as they arrive in vehicles at Gateway Park. Each youth wanting a kit must be present in the vehicle with a parents or guardian to receive it.
Cars will be directed into the park from the westbound lane of Giss Parkway. “We do ask everyone to exercise patience and abide by all traffic laws” while forming a line into the park, Benacka said.
Sponsors and volunteers of Saturday’s festival include the Yuma Rotary Club, AEA Federal Credit Union, LG Paint, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Arizona Public Service, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Wealthcare Financial and CASA of Yuma County.
Benacka said the art center is in talks with art educators and others about when and how the next festival will be staged.
“We know that no matter what, this event will come back the way it used to be.”