SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city is looking for the public’s help in honoring military veterans on Veterans Day.
The city is asking its residents who served in the Armed Forces or families of those who served to provide photos of the veterans in uniform.
The photos will be included in a video that the city will broadcast on its social media pages on Nov. 11.
The city asks people submitting the photos to also provide the following information about the pictured veterans:
• Their complete names
• The branch of the military in which they served
• The years in which they served
The photos and information can be emailed to publicrelations@sanluisaz.gov or can be sent via direct message to the city’s Facebook page.
Nov. 4 is the deadline for the submissions.
“This coming Nov. 11, we will continue our tradition of recognizing and honoring our local veterans,” San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “It is important to express our gratitude to the men and women who have served, while honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Let’s remind them that we stand behind them.”