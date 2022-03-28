SOMERTON – The city is taking local government to the people, literally.
The city council and city staff visited two Somerton neighborhoods recently to let residents know about ongoing city projects and to hear questions, suggestions and complaints from them. And, Somerton officials are slated to visit two more neighborhoods in April.
The council and city department heads began several years ago paying visits to residential areas around Somerton to keep residents updated about city projects and to get them involved in municipal government. The pandemic prompted the city to put the gatherings on hold until recently.
The council resumed the meetings with a gathering March 22 at Cocopah Rio Colorado Golf Course for residents of the surrounding streets, and then on March 24 at the playground at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School.
At the March 22 gathering, residents called on the city to repair streets on Somerton’s north side as well as called for police to crack down on speeders in the same area.
The next neighborhood sessions are slated for April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave., and April 14 at 6 p.m. at Joe Munoz Park, 245 Fern St.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the gatherings are important for the council, in part because they allow members to gather information needed in preparing the budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.