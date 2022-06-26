SOMERTON – Residents here could see increases in the property taxes they pay to the city and to the Somerton Elementary School District.
The city proposes to raise its primary tax levy by $35,367, or 4.19%, to a total of $768,690 for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
The increase would mean the owner of a $100,000 home in Somerton would pay an additional $7.52, bringing to $160.62 the amount in primary taxes paid to the city alone.
The tax increase was the subject of a recent public hearing held by the council, which is slated to vote on whether to approve it at its next regular session on July 5.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the increase is necessary to help retire debts incurred by the city to pay for various public works projects.
“With those funds we will pay off the loans such as the loan from the Greater Arizona Development Authority in 2007, with which we did several street improvement projects, as well as the one we sought to build the Public Safety Building.”
The tax increase is part of a $37 million budget recently approved by the Somerton City Council for the new fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the school district has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday on in a proposal to increase its primary property tax level by $890,895 in the new fiscal year.
The increase would bring total tax paid to the district by the owner of a $100,000 home to $97.70.
The public hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the school district office, 343 N. Carlisle Ave. For more information about the public hearing, call 928-341-6000.