The city of Yuma will honor individuals and organizations Nov. 4 for their achievements as artists and their contributions to the art scene.
The 22nd annual Tribute of the Muses awards ceremony is set to begin that day at 7 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre and adjacent Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. Tickets are on sale for the event.
Seven people have been nominated for the event’s signature award, the Tribute of the Muses, which honors an artist from the area who has “shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts.”
Also slated to be presented are the Helios Award, given to an outstanding newcomer to the arts scene; the Odyssey Award, presented to an organization, business or other group for outstanding contributions to the arts, and the Apollo Award, which goes to an outstanding arts educator.
Nominees for the Tribute of the Muses Award are Tania Bolin, Myriah Farrar, Mark Flint, Andrea Hauck, Teri Ingram, Mark Wall and Ann Wilkinson.
Nominated for the Helios Award are Harrison Dusek, Violeta Isaacs, Grace Armijo and Jacob Natseway.
Apollo Award nominees are Deltrina Grimes, Morgan Laguna and Brad Pease.
For the Odyssey Award nominees are the Arizona Community Foundation, Ballet Yuma, Chicano Art Collective, JAMS Dance Company, Mechanical Degree, Mountain Shadows Artist Association, Stranded Ink and Weld Like A Girl.
The Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, the city’s Arts and Recreation Commission and past Tribute of the Muses recipients select winners in each category from the nominees submitted by the public.
Theme of this year’s ceremony is “The Magic of Arts,” bringing attention to the process of creating art and numerous possibilities surrounding the arts.
"Arts transport you to a different state of mind, to a different world," the city said in a news release announcing the Nov. 4 date of the Tribute of the Muses ceremony. "In essence, making art is magic."
The ceremony with presentations of the awards will take place in the theater, with a gala to follow in the art center galleries. People who attend Tribute of Muses are encouraged to dress in formal attire or according to the event’s theme.
Tickets for the event are $25, with proceeds benefiting the city’s arts and culture programming. Tickets can be purchased online at www.yumaartcenter.com.
More about the Tribute of the Muses nominees:
Tania Bolin
Bolin, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Northridge, draws on plant life, life cycles and insects for inspiration in her paintings, which rely heavily on the imaginative use of bright and bold colors. She is a previous Helios Award recipient.
Myriah Farrar
Farrar, director of Dancer’s Workshop in Yuma, is a lifelong dancer whose goal is to create a place for students to learn what they need to become successful dancers, gymnasts and leaders.
Mark Flint
Flint is frontman, guitarist and bassist for Checker’d Past, an ‘80s rock band that has entertained crowds around Yuma and the region. Flint can also be found behind the camera where he has worked as a commercial videographer and as a sound designer composing original scores and jingles.
Andrea Hauck
Owner of Andrea Hauck Photography in downtown Yuma, she has made her skills available to benefit multiple philanthropic efforts, has raised money for pediatric oncology patients, has donated her time as a 4H photography leader and coordinates the Art Heals Exhibit at the Yuma Regional Cancer Center.
Teri Ingram
Owner of Teri Did It Custom Framing and events coordinator for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Ingram has donated art framing material to area high schools and has sponsored cash awards to student artists exhibiting at the Yuma County Fair. The longtime Yuman is also a photographer whose work focuses on landscapes, she has exhibited her work at the Yuma Art Center and Yuma Regional Cancer Center.
Mark Wall
An artist and arts advocate, he has been involved with the North End Artist Co-Op, has served as a treasurer and chairman for the Mountain Shadows Artist Association and has helped stage fine arts show at the Yuma County Fair.
Ann Wilkinson
Wilkinson directs Arizona Western College Theatre performances as well has overseen student performances in community events such as Redondo Days, the Renaissance Faire and Yuma County Fair. She has been involved in the DIY Murals project for the Arizona Creative Communities Institute and has served four times as the Yuma Art Center’s Theater Fellow.
More about Apollo Award nominees:
Deltrina Grimes
A professional and volunteer musician in the Yuma area for the past 15 years, Grimes is a music professor at Arizona Western College, has organized art classes at the Yuma Art Center for home-schooled kids and, as a church musician, has arranged combined performances with college and high school choirs.
Morgan Laguna
A ceramicist and art educator, Laguna holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bethany College in Kansas and Master of Arts degree from the University of Florida. She has taught at Gila Ridge High School for 13 years.
More about Helios Award nominees:
Harrison Dusek
A high school junior who has dance 14 years under the direction of Myriah Farrar of Dancer’s Workshop, she has performed in numerous local productions, including “The Nutcracker,” “The Devilles,” “Nightscare Before Christmas.” Currently the Miss Yuma County Outstanding Teen, she is a member of the Tremaine National Performance Program.
Violeta Isaacs
A lifelong resident of the border, Isaacs reflects the culture of the region in her painting and other art.
Grace Armijo
Armijo is a painter who works mainly with acrylics. Her work revolves around what she calls body positivity and female empowerment.
Jacob Natseway
Natseway is a stage actor and is a math instructor for Career and Technical Education students at Arizona Western College. He has appeared in stage productions of AWC Theatre, Yuma Community Theater and the Yuma Art Center, including in the role of Jesus in “Godspell,” of Brad Majors in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and of Paul in “Drinking Habits.”