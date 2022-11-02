The city of Yuma will honor individuals and organizations Nov. 4 for their achievements as artists and their contributions to the art scene.

The 22nd annual Tribute of the Muses awards ceremony is set to begin that day at 7 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre and adjacent Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. Tickets are on sale for the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you