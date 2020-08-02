A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
city projects
• 8th Street and Castle Dome roundabout
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Aug. 3-7 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• 3rd Avenue from 16th Street to 19th Street
• Rainbow Avenue from Kuns Court to Sunrise Lane
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• 3300 block south Bonanza Avenue.
• 983 S. 3rd Ave.
• Utility cut at 4th Avenue and 28th Street southeast corner of the intersection
• Utility cut at 4th Avenue north of 16th Street
• Sheffield Estates subdivision: 8th Avenue from 34th Street to 36th Street, 3600 block at 10th Avenue
Street crack sealing
• Park West subdivision, sections 1, 2 and 3: south 40th Way to south 44th Trail from west 24th Place to west 26th Street
Crosswalk striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Intersection of 1st Street and Avenue A.
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue B, 24th to 32nd streets (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street,Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS work on 32nd Street between Avenue B and 8th Avenue will require lane shifts and speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
Avenue 3E, MCAS main gate
Beginning July 6, a contractor will replace shade fabric at the main gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Work will require lane restrictions on Avenue 3E. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Virginia Drive, 26th Street to 27th Street (APS)
Through the end of July, APS will access electrical cables. Work will require a road closure at Virginia Drive between 26th Street and 27th Street. Traffic is detoured using 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime between July through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Beginning mid-July, APS will install a new transformer and will work on existing poles on the west side of Avenue B, south of 28th Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by mid-September.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.