The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 14 gave a thumbs up to the addition of a second drive-thru lane at a bank and updated height limitations and the area permitted for accessory structures.
Recognizing the need for less face-to-face transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission approved a conditional use permit allowing a second drive-thru at Foothills Bank, 2285 S. 4th Ave.
Chad Noble, on behalf of DR/LR Peterson Family Trust, requested the permit that allows the secondary drive-thru lane at the 24,000-square-foot building in the General Commercial/Infill Overlay District.
The city initially approved the existing drive-thru in 2004. This proposed second drive-thru will deviate from the originally approved site layout, and therefore requires a new permit.
The second drive-thru lane will increase the capacity for vehicular traffic. To accommodate the additional drive-thru lane, several parking spaces will need to be removed. The remaining spaces still meet the required minimum number of spaces.
In addition to the required parking for the uses on site, a drive-thru bank facility must provide three spaces of stacking for each service window.
Chairman Chris Hamel noted that adding a second drive-thru lane appears not to significantly impact the area, especially in this COVID-19 era.
No members of the public asked to speak on this agenda item.
The commission also unanimously agreed to recommend a city request to amend the zoning code by updating the height limitations and area permitted for accessory structures. The proposed changes allow the accessory structures code to be used in the transitional and residence-manufactured housing districts, increases the maximum height from 15 to 25 feet or the height of the principal building, whichever is less, and removes portions of the code that are contradictory or overly restrictive.
The proposal requests that the following words be struck: “(Accessory structures) shall not occupy more than 30% of the area between the principal structure and the rear property line.”
The proposed changes to the recently amended code “will further ensure that no accessory structure becomes a nuisance to the neighbors or those living within the surrounding area,” according to a staff report.
The city adopted the accessory structures code in 2014 and updated it in 2017. Examples of accessory structures include storage sheds, workshops, outdoor barbecues, detached garages and outdoor fireplaces. This code enables property owners the ability to place accessory structures in certain setbacks while also protecting neighbors, staff reported.
No residents asked to speak on the issue.
The commission also unanimously recommended approval on the following consent agenda items:
• A request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Saguaro Desert Development, for approval of the final plat for Saguaro Unit No. 4 Subdivision. The intent is to divide the 28.3 acres into 125 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,264 square feet to 10,610 square feet, at the northwest corner of South Mississippi Avenue (Avenue 7½E) and East 44th Street.
• A request by Jacobson Companies, on behalf of Stewart Title and Trust of Phoenix, for approval of the final plat for the Cielo Verde Unit 2B Subdivision. The intent is to divide the 10.47 acres into 30 residential lots, ranging in size from 4,513.30 square feet to 19,386 square feet, at the northeast corner of East Paraiso Parkway and South Cielo Verde Drive.
• A request by Jacobson Companies, on behalf of Stewart Title and Trust of Phoenix, for approval of the final plat for the Cielo Verde Unit 4 (Phase I) Subdivision. The intent is to divide the 8.38 acres into 35 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,035 square feet to 12,421 square feet, at the northeast corner of East 34th Lane and South Eagle Drive.
• A request by Jacobson Companies, on behalf of Stewart Title and Trust of Phoenix, for approval of the final plat for the Cielo Verde Unit 6 (Phase I) Subdivision. The intent is to divide the 4.55 acres into 27 residential lots, ranging in size from 4,628 square feet to 7,783 square feet, at the northwest corner of East 36th Street and South Eagle Drive.