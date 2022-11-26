SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city’s Municipal Plaza, the venue for public events and a gathering place for generations of families here, is getting a facelift.
The bricks that line the 34,000-square-foot plaza are showing signs of wear and decay and will be replaced with concrete in a renovation project that Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas will be concluded before Christmas.
The plaza is located on Juarez Avenue and 4th Street, between the City Hall building and Benito Juarez Park, and has served many years as the outdoor site for civic, social and cultural events.
“Going back about 14 or 15 years, since the administration of (Mayor) Ruben Espinos, nothing has been done to the plaza,” Gonzalez Yescas said recently as he presided in a ceremony to kick off the renovation project that is expected to cost nearly $182,000.