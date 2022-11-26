EXPLANADA SLRC 2 (copy)

The bricks that line the Municipal Plaza in San Luis Rio Colorado will be replaced in a renovation project slated to be completed in December.

 courtesy PHOTO

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This city’s Municipal Plaza, the venue for public events and a gathering place for generations of families here, is getting a facelift.

The bricks that line the 34,000-square-foot plaza are showing signs of wear and decay and will be replaced with concrete in a renovation project that Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas will be concluded before Christmas.

