SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two projects planned by City Hall would offer San Luis residents new options for physical exercise.
Under one of two proposals expected to be presented to the City Council before the end of the year, the city would build a walking track along Cesar Chavez Boulevard, similar to the pathways that are in place in various locations in Somerton.
The track – or “andador,” as it is known to south county residents – would be located on the city’s northeast side, extending 6th to 8th avenues along one of the city’s two major roads.
Under the second proposal, outdoor exercise equipment would be put in place along Urtuzuastegui Street, on the city’s southeast corner, along a route already frequently used by walkers.
The walking track would be the first element of a long-awaited master plan to provide pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists around the city.
Apart from providing exercise, the track along Cesar Chavez would provide a safe way for elementary school students to walk to and from their campuses, city officials said.
“We need for this to be done,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said at a recent council session at which the projects were discussed. “We can’t wait another three or four months. These small projects have a great impact on the community and they don’t cost millions of dollars to do them.”
The walking track would cross land owned by the Yuma County Water Users Association, city Parks Recreation Director Louie Galaviz, said, adding the city is in talks with the association for approval for a right-of-way for the path.
Galaviz’s department has been working with the city planning and zoning and public works department to finalize the proposals, which could be presented to the city council for possible approval before the end of the year.
Galaviz said the council will have the option of choosing between various types of outdoor equipment that could be installed along Urtuzuastegui Street.