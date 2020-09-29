The Yuma City Council awarded nearly a million dollars in contracts for road improvements for projects it had estimated would cost much more than the bids that came in.
Both awards went to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma, the first a $893,552 contract for the Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street Pavement Replacement Project and the second a $75,891 contract for downtown raised crosswalk and spot drainage improvements.
The city identified pavement sections of Catalina Drive from 4th Avenue to 32nd Street and Palo Verde Street from Catalina Drive to Arizona Avenue as areas of severe pavement deterioration, resulting in significant costs in time and funds to maintain the roads.
The contractor will reconstruct the pavement to city standards, remove and replace deteriorated sections of curb, gutter and sidewalk, and install a traffic circle-style median island to improve safety at the intersection of Catalina Drive and Palo Verde Street. The contractor will also adjust manhole and utility covers and install new pavement markings and signs.
The city expects the work to extend the life of these roadway sections for an additional 30-35 years with proper maintenance. This project is required to be completed within 100 working days of the notice to proceed.
For the second project, the contract requires the contractor to install a raised crosswalk across Main Street in front of the Gowan Company building, along with modified curbs, gutters and a sidewalk adjacent to the new crosswalk.
The improvements will allow easier access across Main Street for the public who struggle with standard sidewalk ramps, city staff said. The raised crosswalk will also help slow traffic by limiting vehicular speed in an area with on-street parking and many pedestrians.
Also included is installation of a new catch basin with grate, curb, sidewalk and sidewalk ramp just south of 3rd Street to alleviate a ponding issue within the storefront parking area.
Both locations will require thermoplastic pavement markings and new signs to accommodate parking modifications. This work is required to be completed within 45 working days of the notice to proceed.
Councilman Chris Morris congratulated the Engineering Department for “doing their due diligence” on these projects and saving the city almost a million dollars between the two contracts.
The city had budgeted $1.8 million for the first project and $99,000 for the second project.
Deputy Mayor Karen Watts said she was “amazed” at the low bids but questioned the “huge difference” between the contractor bids.
In particular, the bids for the first contract were significantly different, drawing four bids that ranged from $893,552 to $1.7 million.
Watts asked whether the city would be sacrificing quality by awarding the contract to the lowest bid.
City Engineer Jeff Kramer replied it’s hard for the city to know exactly what went into the bids, but he speculated that perhaps the disparities are due to differences in stock and equipment that the contractors have on hand compared with what they might have to purchase to complete the work.
Kramer explained this is the first time that Gutierrez Canales Engineering will do work for the city and staff will watch how the company performs.
“I hope it works out,” Watts said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted construction costs are going up and the city shouldn’t expect such low bids in the future. Kramer agreed the cost of materials and labor has been steadily increasing.
Councilman Gary Knight questioned the bids for the raised sidewalk project, pointing out that staff did not recommend the lowest bid of $62,048. Kramer explained the bidder did not turn in all documentation, and the city was forced to reject the bid.
In other action, the council accepted a $852,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration Public Works Construction Funding Program for the construction of a sewer line project.
The grant funds will help the city construct 4,600 lineal feet of a 12-inch sewer line in the area of Yuma Commerce Center. Twenty parcels, which cover 80 acres, will benefit from the construction of the sewer line, including nine parcels equaling 55 acres that are industrially zoned and undeveloped.
The total project costs are about $1.07 million with matching funds of $213,000 from the city. Combined with water service that is already in the project area, the city will see an important increase in its construction-ready sites in support of business expansion and attraction, city staff reported.
The city also approved the following agenda items:
• An agreement with CenturyLink for citywide telephone circuit services for a total of $95,634 for a three-year period using the cooperative purchase agreement originated by the state.
This agreement includes 161 telephone circuits used citywide. The monthly cost of the previous agreement was $3,493. The new agreement is $2,657 monthly with a savings of $30,106 over the three-year term.
• The purchase of janitorial and sanitation supplies, equipment and related services with an estimated annual expenditure of $220,000 from Waxie Sanitary Supply of San Diego, California, through a cooperative purchase agreement initiated by Mohave Educational Services Cooperative.
• A template uniform video service license agreement, application and licensee affidavit for video service within the city boundaries, as required by a new state law.
• A Victim Rights Program Grant Award of $7,000 from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to help offset personnel costs and postage costs incurred by the city prosecutor for victim rights services in fiscal year 2021.