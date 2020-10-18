Yuma is set to begin its seasonal application of oil sealant on Monday and slurry seal Tuesday.
This will affect several major roadways, area neighborhoods, and one major intersection over the next several weeks, but it will provide an improved driving surface and nicer look once complete.
While most work will take place in subdivisions, area motorists are especially advised of oil sealant application in the intersection of 16th Street and Arizona Avenue scheduled for Oct. 29. Lane restrictions will be in place that day.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend work to minimize the impact to busier streets.
The city’s Public Works department administers slurry seal, a mixture of asphalt emulsion, water, sand and concrete that provides a cost-effective new wearing surface designed to add at least five years of life to the streets on which it is applied.
The oil sealant is polymer modified masterseal, a high-performance mineral reinforced asphalt emulsion sealcoat blended with polymers and special surfactants for superior adhesion, flexibility and durability. Its application is designed to add at least three years of life to the street on which it is applied.
Residents and motorists may notice a different look and feel to some of this year’s streets compared to those in years past. This is due to the city increasing the pounds per square yard of material, which refers to the thickness of the application to the pavement.
“Our focus this season is on subdivisions as their road conditions are in need of improvements,” noted Public Works Manager Michael Flowers. “We are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, look nice, and will have an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five years and possibly even more depending on the level of traffic.”
The city’s contractor, VSS International, will provide notices to affected residents and businesses 48 hours prior to work on that street. The notices will have the day and the street highlighted so residents can better plan schedules and know when to move vehicles to the other side of the street, or alter deliveries, etc.
City staff will serve as the inspectors for the contractor applying the sealants.
SCHEDULE AND MAP
Online users can find a map of all the locations here: https://tinyurl.com/yys5ulyz. The map is searchable on the city’s website.
SLURRY SEAL: SUBDIVISIONS AFFECTED
• Atmar 1&2, Oct. 26-28
• Arthur Tongeland, Oct. 20-28 (No slurry on Oct. 23)
• Brookhurst, Oct. 26
• El Descanso, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2
• Palmcroft Estates, Oct. 20-28 (No slurry on Oct. 23)
Mountain View, Oct. 20–26 (No Slurry on Oct. 23)
• Westridge Estates, Oct. 20-27
• La Mesa Park, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3
• Palo Verde Estates Unit No 3, Nov. 11
• Palo Verde Estates Unit No 4, Nov. 12
• South Park Industrial District, Oct. 24-25 (weekend), and Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 (weekend)
OIL SEALANT PMM: SUBDIVISIONS AFFECTED
• Parkwest 1, 2, 3, Oct. 19-23
• Ocotillo Desert 1, 2, 3, Oct. 19-28
• Terra Bella and Tillman Estates, and Avenue 5-1/2E, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28
Residents and businesses may call the Public Works Department at 373-4500 or email Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov for questions.