The public can savor barbecue, beer and music Friday and Saturday in the BBQ and Brew Festival on Main Street in downtown Yuma.
As part of the festival, 35 teams, including four from the Yuma area, will compete in the Best in the Desert Southwest cooking contest, sanctioned by the the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
The festival, staged by the city and free to area residents of all ages, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and resume noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
While supplies last, the public will be able to sample barbecue prepared by the competing teams and vote for their favorites in The People’s Choice BBQ tasting event, slated to take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street.
The lineup for the festival includes music concerts by country vocalists Tanner Gomes, a Yuma resident, and Bobby McClendon, a former Yuman now based in Nashville. Gomes will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and McClendon beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Other entertainment includes performances by the Gwynn Sister, a musical trio from Yuma, plus line dancers and the Dancers Workshop.
Additional attractions include outdoor yard games, stilt walking, free face painting, balloon art and, for youngsters, a Kidz Zone. Admission to the Kidz Zone is $3, with children being allowed unlimited play time.
“We’re excited to bring this event back in a live format this year,” said Yuma Festivals Coordinator Joanne Fiser. “We’d especially like to thank our sponsors, Smokin’ with Smithfield, Lutes Casino, Monster Media Yuma, El Dorado Broadcasters and Swire Coca-Cola.”
The public will have an opportunity to meet Gomes and McClendon and have their photos taken with them at meet and greet events for each artist prior to his performance. The meet and greet for Gomes is slated at 6 p.m. Friday in the patio of the Pint House on 265 S. Main St., while the meet and greet for McClendon will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kress, 284 S. Main St.
The winners in the barbecue contest will earn points toward qualifying for the honor of the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s Team of the Year.
Yuma-area teams competing are I’d Smoke That, Holy Smokes, Heavy Metal Cue and Wobbly Hog.
Beer will be offered for sale during the fest at a beer garden on Main Street, and barbecue will be offered for sale by vendors.
“The BBQ and Brew Festival is a fun way to present this event and the competition – it’s a great combo,” Fiser said.
She added: “While you’re downtown, you can take the opportunity to support our local merchants and visit their storefront locations. You are sure to find something uniquely Yuman!”