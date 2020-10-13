A planned protest turned into a celebration on Monday when outdoor enthusiasts got word that Yuma backpedaled on plans to expand city boundaries into the desert area commonly known as Fortuna Dunes in preparation for future development.
The area is currently used by off-roaders and outdoor enthusiasts, and many of them opposed the proposal. Gonzalo Zaragoza was among those who spoke against it at the first hearing held by the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
The commission had set the second of two public hearings for Monday afternoon. Zaragoza planned to speak again at this meeting, but at 12 p.m. he received a call from a city official who told him that Yuma, in coordination with the state, had withdrawn the request to include state land in the city’s general plan and canceled the Monday meeting.
“I was really surprised. I thought we were going to have our day at the meeting. We had strong support, and I felt confident that they would reconsider,” Zaragoza said.
“We’re considering this a win,” he added.
Zaragoza lives in the Foothills, about four blocks from the area, and he and his wife enjoy grabbing a Starbucks, riding out to the desert in their utility terrain vehicle to watch the sunset and cruise around.
“We’re UTV enthusiasts and use that playground all the time. We go hunting, camping, RZR riding,” Zaragoza said. “It’s a very important area for us in the community.”
When he first got the letter from the city, he immediately posted it on the Facebook page “Yuma RZR” and started an online petition entitled “NO to Fortuna Dunes development” that as of Monday had garnered 1,548 signatures. About two weeks ago, supporters were invited to a “Help Us Save the Fortuna Off Road Recreation Area” rally in the desert and about 300 people showed up.
Then Zaragoza, Mark McGinnis and Skyler Poston organized a protest parade that would start in the Foothills, wind through parts of town and end at City Hall right before Monday’s public hearing. They planned to fly their flags, flash their lights, honk their horns and play their music, all to get the city’s attention. Participants then planned to voice their concerns or just show their support in numbers at the hearing.
The application withdrawal was also good news for McGinnis. “We all feel pretty good, we’re really happy,” he said. “We don’t even know if it was a defeat. They bowed down from taking the dunes.”
He wasn’t happy when he found out the city wanted to “take it from us for housing,” he said. “It’s the place we go and take our kids to ride. We’ve been going out there for years and organizing cleanups to keep the dunes clean.”
When the hearing was canceled and the application withdrawn, they decided to turn the planned protest parade into a victory parade. About 36 participants in 25 side-by-sides rode the parade route and ended up behind the Prison Hill Brewing Co.
“We hung around, shook hands, and it was a joyous moment for everybody,” McGinnis said, noting that afterwards some went to dinner and others went to vote.
Zaragoza thanked “the people of Yuma” who rallied around the cause, but he also asked them to keep supporting the local government. “They’re not the enemy. It’s just something we want to protect, and they got on our side.”
He also encouraged the local community to take advantage of the “playground.” “Go out there and use your side by side. Take your families out there and teach them about the desert. Have some safe fun and clean up the area. That’s very important,” Zaragoza said.
‘PUBLIC PROCESS ACHIEVED THE GOAL’
Yuma, on behalf of the state, had requested a general plan amendment that would have included 1,673 acres of Arizona State Trust Land parcels in the city’s planning boundary. The land is roughly east of Fortuna Road, between 24th Street and U.S. Highway 95.
The beneficiary of the State Trust Land is the public school system. The Arizona State Land Department acts as trustee for the State Land Trust and administers more than 9 million acres of land throughout the state. As State Trust lands are sold, the proceeds from the sales go towards supporting the building and improving of public schools.
In a Monday press release, the city noted that the subject land is not open recreation land, but land planned for sale to private parties in the future for development.
“The Major General Plan Amendment was requested by the State Land Department to allow future development of the trust land consistent with the mission of the State Land Department to obtain the highest value for trust lands to be used to fund important educational facilities,” the release stated.
Major General Plan Amendments require a public process, which includes notice to property owners within 300 feet of the property involved in the amendment. Additionally, state law requires two public hearings on the amendment as well as a public council meeting to take action on the amendment.
This public process is designed to solicit input from the community on the amendment and to provide the council with a complete understanding of the amendment and its impacts on the community.
The amendment and public process achieved that goal, the city said.
In the course of this public process, the city explained, “important” agricultural business stakeholders identified concerns with the proposed amendment that had not been previously known. Once city officials became aware of these concerns, the State Land Department and city officials made “a concerted effort” to address those concerns.
“As we saw, the public input process did exactly what it is designed to do, which is provide everyone an opportunity to be heard, and give staff a chance to work to resolve those issues raised from our valued businesses,” City Administrator Philip Rodriguez said. “With each conversation, we realized that more time was needed to address the concerns of our businesses, for the benefit of state land, our business partners and the Yuma community.”
Mayor Douglas Nicholls said he is pleased with the withdrawal at this time and is grateful for the public’s input. “Local government depends heavily on the public process,” Nicholls said. “The industry discussions in the public process highlighted that more time is needed in planning this area of our region. The right decision was to stop this process and work through the remaining issues to find a path forward for the greater Yuma community. We can now take the time needed to discuss this without the pressure of the annual General Plan Amendment deadline looming over the process.”
Because Arizona law requires major general plan amendments to be heard in the same calendar year as proposed and “due to the importance of the issues raised” by the public, the State Land Department and the city agreed to completely withdraw the proposed amendment from consideration in 2020.
At this stage, the city said it has no plans to reinitiate the amendment, although both the state and city officials are “committed to developing an understanding of the issues and to evaluate the appropriateness of including the State Trust Land in a future General Plan Amendment for the City.”