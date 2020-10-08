More Yuma residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive rental assistance with the use of COVID-19 Emergency Response funds.
Additionally, a portion of the funds will be used by Crossroads Mission in efforts to halt the virus from spreading among the homeless population.
The City Council on Wednesday decided to use a portion of $775,575 it received in a Community Development Block Grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The city will use $300,000 to help households economically impacted by pandemic-related job losses, reduced work hours and continued unemployment and facing possible eviction from rent delinquency. It will help these households with rental payments for up to 3 months.
The city is working with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to determine the eligibility of households and make rent payments to landlords. WACOG will receive $30,000 for program delivery costs related to processing applications and payments to landlords.
Crossroads Mission will get $140,000 for the purchase of equipment and supplies to properly sanitize the shelter to prevent COVID-19 spread; provide quarantine accommodations for those with a positive test; and purchase equipment and supplies needed to safely provide services to the homeless who cannot be housed in the shelter.
The city will hold on to $305,575 for other critical community services in response to the COVID-19 threat.
After netting $505,565 during the first round of emergency funding in March, the city launched the rental assistance program in April. The program closed at the end of August when the first allocation of funding was exhausted. The city helped 166 households, which included 542 people.
As of Wednesday, 79 families remained on a waiting list. Rhonda Lee-James, director of neighborhood services, told the council that the latest funding will “probably take care of more than what we anticipate.”
She explained that for the initial allocation the city budgeted $1,200 per family per month because that’s the median rent in the community and projected that it would help 125 households.
“What we found is that people didn’t need that much and they weren’t seeking that much,” Lee-James said.
The average rent among those asking for help turned out to be more like $700 a month. “It was a good surprise and allowed us to help more people,” she noted.
In April, the city also shared a portion of the first round of funding with nonprofit organizations suffering from additional expenses because of the pandemic. At that time, Crossroads Mission asked for and received $20,000 for the purchase of supplies needed to protect residents and staff from the virus.
“They’re a very modest organization, and they don’t ask for a lot, and they felt that would help them take care of cleaning needs and PPE for their staff,” Lee-James said.
Within a month, the funding had been used up on cleaning supplies, face masks, and personal protective equipment.
However, Lee-James explained, Crossroads Mission has recognized that need for more equipment and supplies to prevent the spread among shelter staff, those in-shelter, as well as the homeless who come to the facility for meals and other services.
The shelter has put together a program to better clean the facilities and help them provide services outside of the physical building.
“They will provide a quarantine area for anyone who is infected and provide the most space,” she added.
To reach Neighborhood Services or for more information, call 928-373-5187.