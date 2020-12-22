Yuma will pick up curbside recycling earlier during the next two weeks due to the holidays. Residents should place their blue barrels with recyclables out one day earlier than normal this week and next week.
This means residences normally slated for collection on Thursdays will be picked up on Wednesday, and those on Friday routes will have collection on Thursday.
There will be no changes either week for city solid waste (green barrel) collections.
The city has noticed lower recycling participation on days when holidays prompt earlier than usual collections.
“Knowing that this particular holiday generates high volumes of recycling materials, we don’t want people to be stuck with a blue barrel full of the previous week’s waste,” said Dave Nash, city public affairs spokesman.