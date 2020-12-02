Recreational marijuana is on the agenda for the Yuma City Council meeting on Wednesday. Following approval by voters of Proposition 207, the council will introduce an 11-page ordinance with regulations on the use of recreational marijuana within the city.
The proposed ordinance would amend Title 13 of the Yuma City Code by adding a new Chapter 140, titled “Recreational Marijuana.”
On Nov. 3, a majority of voters in Arizona approved Prop 207, called the “Smart and Safe Arizona Act,” legalizing adult recreational marijuana in the state. It establishes a mechanism to open retail recreational marijuana outlets known as “marijuana establishments” and an ability to operate “marijuana testing facilities” in certain situations.
The proposition also decriminalizes some marijuana violations, making most a petty offense and in some cases a misdemeanor.
In other action, a presentation will be given on the city’s vision statement and strategic outcomes, the results of a two-day retreat held in October in which the council members drafted a vision statement based on their aspirations for the city government.
The consent agenda includes a $113,118 bid award for the reconstruction of a single-family home with HOME funds under the Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program to the lowest bidder, Latin Builders.
The council will also consider a $185,195 contract for construction services for the Mesa Heights Street Light Expansion project to the lowest bidder, DPE Construction of Yuma, and a change order of $13,217 to the approved construction contract with Gutierrez Canales Engineering for downtown raised crosswalk and spot drainage improvements.
Two resolutions are on the agenda, including a pre-annexation development agreement with Pedro A. Ramirez Valenzuela and Griselda Padro Cervantes for property located at 818 S. Dora Ave. and the creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 116 to serve the Cielo Verde Units 2B, 4 and 6 Subdivision.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.