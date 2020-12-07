The Yuma Housing Rehabilitation Program will be reconstructing a dilapidated single-family home after the city found serious structural issues with the house. The parcel is also located in a floodplain, which requires that the home be raised.
The City Council awarded a $113,118 contract to the lowest bidder, Latin Builders. The project will be paid with HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The HOME Investment Partnerships Program is designed to create or preserve affordable housing for low-income households.
The city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program provides home repairs to low-income Yuma homeowners who do not have the financial means to correct structural issues or health and safety concerns with their homes, according to a staff report.
The financial assistance is provided to the family as a deferred payment loan that reverts to a federal grant after the expiration of the required affordability period. The affordability period ranges from five to 20 years, dependent on the cost of the repairs, the report states.
This project concerns an older single-family home. The initial review showed structural issues, and later the city discovered that it had numerous structural and major system problems that made repairs unfeasible.
In addition, the report explains, the home is located in a designated floodplain. The location of the house, the cost of reconstruction, and the federal HOME funding triggered compliance with federal and state floodplain regulations. Those regulations require that the house be elevated above flood levels, the staff report said.
On Oct.13, the city invited contractors on the program’s pre-qualified contractor list to submit bids and received three responses on Nov. 5. The agency estimated a cost of $113,967. Staff recommended awarding the project to Latin Builders, which submitted a bid of $113,118.
The total cost of this project is about $45,000 higher than a typical reconstruction for the Housing Rehabilitation Program because of the floodplain issue. However, staff noted, the amount is within the after-rehabilitation value allowed under HUD’s HOME regulations.
Staff also pointed out that the reconstruction of a seriously dilapidated home in the floodplain provides a safe living environment for its owners and removes a blighting influence that makes the neighborhood more appealing.
The council unanimously awarded the contract as part of the consent agenda for the Dec. 2 meeting.
The council also awarded a $185,195 contract for the Mesa Heights Street Light Expansion project to the lowest bidder to DPE Construction of Yuma.
The city staff identified multiple unlit alley entrances in the Mesa Heights area where more illumination would provide public safety benefits under a federal Community Development Block Grant, a staff report explains.
Additionally, as part of Public Works capital improvements, staff identified nearby areas needing improvements to the lighting grid. As part of the project, new light poles and foundations and city-standard streetlights will be installed.
The city requires construction to be completed within 90 calendar days from issuance of the Notice to Proceed.
In other action, the council also authorized a change order of $13,217 to a previously approved construction contract with Gutierrez Canales Engineering for downtown raised crosswalk and spot drainage improvements.
The council initially approved the construction services contract on Sept. 16. The scope of work includes installing a raised crosswalk across Main Street in front of the Gowan Company building, along with modified curb, gutter and sidewalk adjacent to the new crosswalk.
The improvements will allow easier access across Main Street for the public who struggle with the standard sidewalk ramps, a staff report noted. The raised crosswalk will also act as a traffic-calming feature by limiting vehicular speed in an area with on-street parking and many pedestrians.
Also included is the installation of a new catch basin with grate, curb, sidewalk and sidewalk ramp just south of 3rd Street to alleviate a ponding issue within the storefront parking area.
At the city’s request, GCE will relocate the raised crosswalk, and adjust some handicap parking spaces to align with the new crosswalk location, according to newly revised designs. Staff selected this particular location, about 100 feet south of the original location, in an effort to satisfy late requests to accommodate the majority of pedestrians that most frequently cross Main Street. This new location interferes with stormwater drainage, resulting in an increased scope of work and an increase of 17.4% to the overall project cost, staff reported.
The city charter requires that change orders exceeding 10% of the original contracts must be approved by the council.
In addition, the council also approved the following:
– A pre-annexation development agreement with Pedro A. Ramirez Valenzuela and Griselda Padro Cervantes for property located at 818 S. Dora Ave., which is outside the city boundaries. The owners wish to construct a single-family home and have requested water service from the city. The property does not meet the minimum requirements under state law for annexation, but the agreement will be kept on file and used when a larger annexation is possible.
– The creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 116 to serve Cielo Verde Units 2B, 4, and 6 Subdivision to pay for landscape maintenance and provide local control over the maintenance.