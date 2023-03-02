The restrooms at Carver Park, located in the area of 14th Avenue and 5th Street, will be remodeled.
Staff noted that the facilities are experiencing plumbing failures and roof deterioration, wall surfaces and bathroom fixtures are in poor condition, and they do not meet current requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The City Council awarded a $147,476 contract for the restroom remodel to Merrill Development of Yuma, the lowest bidder.
According to a staff report, the remodel project will include installing new fixtures, partitions, wall tile, epoxy flooring, lighting, asphalt shingle roof, wall registers, concrete masonry screen walls for the exterior and paint.
In addition, the remodeled restrooms will meet all current ADA requirements. Other improvements will include above-ground plumbing for easier maintenance, an operational exhaust fan for better ventilation, locking doors, supplying tempered water per current building code standards, installing floor drains, and replacing the electrical system to current building code requirements.
The council also approved an increase of $137,983 to the contract with Perlman Architects of Arizona for design services of Fire Station No. 7, a new station to be built at Avenue 8½E and 32nd Street.
Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself from this agenda item, citing a conflict with his firm. The council approved the change order with a 6-0 vote.
In 2021, the council awarded a contract with Perlman Architects for $344,534. The original contract was to provide planning and design development and did not include the construction phase of the project.
Staff noted that, typically, post design services are not included with the original design contract.
With approval of this additional amount, the total cost of the contract is $482,517.
In other action, the council approved an amended final plat of the Cielo Verde Unit 6 (Phase 1) Subdivision. The property is located at the northwest corner of East 36th Street and South Eagle Drive.
This amended final plat request is for adjustments of lot lines with reduction in building setbacks and lot sizes. The council OK’d the plat with a 6-0 vote, with Vice Mayor Chris Morris recused due to a conflict.
The proposed subdivision will include site-built, single-family homes. Access will be via South Avenue 8½E and South Cielo Verde Drive.