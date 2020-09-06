Yuma City Hall and city facilities will be closed Monday for observance of Labor Day.
In addition, trash pickups will lag one day that week due to the holiday. Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.
Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.
Residents can still read official city documents, check on permits and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting the city’s official website: www.yumaaz.gov.