Yuma is changing its city website. With a new look, an updated design, new photos, new features and enhanced functions, the city’s new website debuts Thursday.
The updated design will feature quick links to the pages most used by our site visitors; a “service finder” feature that should help focus searches for information on the site; and a “quick search” feature.
“Our goal is to make it easier for customers to find what they are looking for,” Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton said. “We’ve reduced our overall number of pages and sought to make our content more user-friendly. We hope this will improve site visitors’ overall experience.”
The new website is accessible at the same address, www.yumaaz.gov. The city advises users to explore the new site’s navigation well prior to any deadline for filing a permit, paying their city services bill, etc.
“The website project team started this project at the onset of the pandemic and had to work through a tight time frame with team members working from scattered locations,” Simonton said. “At the end of it all is a product we believe users will quickly adapt to and ultimately enjoy.”
City staff has tested the site extensively; however, in the event a user encounters an issue with site navigation, please contact the city at communications@yumaaz.gov about that issue as soon as possible.