The title of one selection the Yuma Civic Orchestra will perform during its spring concert under a nearly full moon couldn’t be more fitting: “Bring Back the Music.”
The concert, to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Arizona Western College Amphitheater, is the first – and only – public performance for the orchestra this season. And it is the first time the orchestra has taken to the stage since its Romantic Classics concert Feb. 8, 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of much of the economy and public gatherings more than a year ago.
“We’re very excited to be there,” said conductor Janet Jones. “We’ve been working hard … for a quality concert. Hopefully, people want to get out and enjoy the music.”
And, she added: “Our guest of honor will be the moon, which is called a pink moon this month.”
April’s moon, which will actually be full on April 26, is said to be the biggest and brightest of the year. It appears as the first of only two supermoons in 2021.
Tickets will be sold at the concert for a suggested $10 donation per person. For the safety of the audience, those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Some chairs will be provided or people may bring their own chairs or blankets. Bottled water will be available for sale but no concessions will be sold.
The concert will feature a variety of music, including the classical selections Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” “Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven, Verdi’s “Triumphant March” and a piece by Tchaikovsky. The orchestra also will perform more contemporary selections, among them George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Frank Sinatra’s “Salute to Ol’ Blue Eyes.”
A highlight of the concert will the orchestra’s performance of “Bring Back the Music.” It was composed by its own David Adler, who has played violin in the orchestra for six years. He is a music major at Arizona Western College, where he is studying piano performance and composition. In 2019, Adler was the recipient of the Helios Award presented during the Tribute to the Muses sponsored by the Yuma Art Center.
Introduced in 2010, the Helios Award recognizes a Yuma artist who is an up-and-coming voice within the Yuma arts community.
The young composer explained that he arranged “Bring Back the Music” for the orchestra from a musical he has been writing. It did have some challenges. First, he had originally written the music for a string group and had to rearrange it for the full orchestra. In addition, it’s a new piece no one had heard before. Finally, it was unclear until just recently whether the concert would be permitted.
“I’m looking forward to having the public hear my work,” Adler said. “As long as they walk away humming it, it’s all OK.”
Jones said she’s confident the audience will enjoy Adler’s work. “It is wonderful. Once I heard it, I was singing it for two days. I think it will touch people’s hearts.”
Futhermore, she said, “I thought it was appropriate. We’re bringing music back to the people of Yuma.”
In addition to the Yuma Civic Orchestra, the concert also will feature The String Ambassadors. Resplendent in new uniforms, the young musicians will perform “Ice Castles” (“Through the Eyes of Love”) by Marvin Hamlisch, “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt, “Wipeout” by Surfaris and other selections.
Crowd favorites Twinklers and Junior String Ambassadors will not be performing this time.
Jones said the Yuma Civic Orchestra is smaller than usual, but does include about 38 musicians who have continued to work hard throughout the year. They were able to rehearse safely through the use of a facility provided by Robert Barkley and Barkley Ag where they could open the doors and provide enough space for the musicians to maintain a safe distance from each other.
“We couldn’t have continued our outreach of string education for the community without their help,” Jones said. “He was so generous. Support like that is wonderful. I feel blessed to have had this opportunity.”
For more information, call 928-487-1344.