A summer program offered by the Somerton Parks and Recreation Department beginning June 6 will teach children and teens how to make apparel and clothing accessories out of recyclable materials.
“The idea is to make (youths) aware that nothing that we have is trash and that everything can be recycled and converted to art,” said Mily Verdugo, an artists who will teach the Recycled Art Class.
The class, for participants from 5 to 17, will focus on using cast-off materials to make clothes, shoes and clothing accessories, and will conclude with a fashion show featuring the recycled apparel.
Verdugo, known in south Yuma County and Yuma for her paintings and use of paper and other material to make art, said she decided to draw on her experience to teach youngsters with creative leanings.
“My motto has been that in every child there is a potential artist and all that is necessary is to provide support and help to give them confidence to exhibit their art.”
The class will take place through July 28 at the city’s youth center at 235 Canal St. The class will be taught in two sessions, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for children 5 to 11 and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. for youths 12 to 17.
Cost of the class is $30 per participant and $25 for each additional member of the same family. The fee covers the cost of materials used by participants in the class.
Verdugo said the participants will be given the chance to wear their newly created apparel in the fashion show that follows the class.
“We are going to encourage them to exhibit their work if they want to model it or bring someone to show it. The goal of the instruction is that they have confidence to exhibit their art, that they feel like artists and designers.”
For more information about the class, people can call the city at 928-315-6010 or Verdugo, 928-285-3104.
