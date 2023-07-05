Evangelina Tambo Portillo is fighting what she fears could be a losing battle: preserving the native dialect of the Cocopah tribe.
Tambo Portillo lives south of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in Pozas de Arvizu, a community with about 300 members of the tribe that straddles the border.
Indeed, it is one of 68 native dialects in Mexico, about one-third of which, according to that nation’s federal government, are in danger of being lost.
She previously taught the language in informal classes in her community before the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to suspend the instruction. She hopes to resume the classes this year, but says she is getting little support toward that end from city officials in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Among all residents of Pozas de Arvizu, 26 – or about one-tenth – speak the Cocopah dialect, she says.
“They tell us that we have more speakers of the mother tongue that do other ethnic groups, and we are trying to prevent it from being lost,” she said, during a visit earlier this year to Yuma to speak to a youth group in an event hosted by Mexico’s consulate here.
“We don’t want that to happen.”
Tambo Portillo was born and raised in Pozas de Arvizu, where the tribe is known as “Cucapá” (koo-kah-pah). She learned the language from her parents, who spoke it in the home.
But as she grew up, she saw few efforts being made to pass on the dialect to succeeding generations.
“There is support (for preserving the language), but not enough, so when I started the tiny school, I did it with my own funds. I got frustrated because I would speak with the authorities and they would (express) support, but then nothing happened. I told myself I had to do something on my own.”
She was teaching a group of as many as 30 youths and adults, including some non-members of the tribe, before the pandemic forced her to suspend the classes in 2020.
She hopes to restart the classes this year with the goal of not only helping to preserve the dialect but also Cocopah traditions, legends, family anecdotes and art that were passed from generation to generation through the language.
“It’s hard, but we have to insist. We don’t want our maternal language to be lost, but we also don’t want our arts and crafts and traditional dress that also has been going away.”