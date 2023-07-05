LENGUA CUCAPA 1 (copy)
Buy Now

Evangelina Tambo Portillo, seen here in a visit to Yuma, plans to resume classes to preserve native dialect of the Cocopahs.

 PHOT0 BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

Evangelina Tambo Portillo is fighting what she fears could be a losing battle: preserving the native dialect of the Cocopah tribe.

Tambo Portillo lives south of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in Pozas de Arvizu, a community with about 300 members of the tribe that straddles the border.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you