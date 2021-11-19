In 2020 the Caballeros de Yuma weren’t about to allow COVID-19 to deflate the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.
In a year when the virus was forcing the cancelation of events around Yuma County, the Caballeros made some pandemic-minded adjustments to the three-day program to allow the public to continue to enjoy an enduringly popular event on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.
The Saturday night Balloon Glow, which traditionally brought out thousands of spectators to Desert Sun Stadium, was relocated to the Yuma West Wetlands, where the event could be seen by people in passing cars in a drive-through event.
That’s changed this weekend, says Jerry Paulin, a balloon pilot, longtime Caballero and organizer of the festival. The pandemic protocols are over.
“We scaled it back a bit last year. We had 10 balloons, but this year we have 20. We’re back to normal or nearly normal.”
And the balloon glow will be back at Desert Sun Stadium, 1280 Desert Sun Drive. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the burners of a selection of balloons will be ignited, inflating and illuminating the canopies in a colorful collage against the backdrop of a setting sun. The effect will be punctuated by music played through the stadium’s sound system.
As in past years, a fireworks exhibition will follow the glow.
“The drive-through was kind of fun, but more people can go see it at the stadium, so it’s better.”
Yuma residents may see hot-air balloons on skyline this morning as the three-day festival gets under way at 6 a.m. with a Media Day launch at Kiwanis Park, 8th Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Followup launches will take place at Saturday and Sunday at 6 a.m. each day at Yuma West Wetlands Park, 1st Street and 12th Avenue.
As admission to the launches, the public is asked to bring a non-perishable food item per person. The Caballeros will turn over the donations to the Yuma Community Food Bank.
Admission to the balloon glow is $2 and a donated food item per person.
Unlike in past years, the Caballeros will not be able to offer tethered balloon rides to the public at the time of launches. The tethered rides required a larger type of balloon that was not available for this weekend, Paulin said. He added the Caballeros hope to offer the rides at next year’s festival.
Paulin said he was encouraged by forecasts that indicate that light winds should provide optimal flying conditions. “From what I can tell, it should be great for all three days.”
Two of the pilots in this weekend are local, with the rest coming from around Arizona and the region.
“These are old friends,” said Paulin, who has flown in balloon festivals in Yuma, Albuquerque and elsewhere in the Southwest. “It’s good to get back together with them.”
Sponsor of the Balloon Glow is Chretin’s Restaurant, while Hansberger Refrigeration and Electric Company is sponsor of the fireworks show that follows.
Other sponsors of the festival are the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel, Ferrellgras, Yuma Regional Medical Center, 1st Bank Yuma, Liberty Motorsports, Romer Beverage Company, BLT Companies, Applebee’s, Yuma International Airport, Re/Max, Sprague’s Sports, Dr. Robert J. Land DDS, Yuma Insurance, Foothills Bank, Pediatric Dentistry of Yuma, The Kress Ultra Lounge, G&T Alarm Company, Chevron and Alexander Auto Center.