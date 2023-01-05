The Colorado River State Historic Park will host three concerts in the first three months of 2023 that will showcase the talents of local musicians.

The Gwynn Sisters will debut in the Sundays in the Park concerts on Jan. 8, followed by the Gadsden Elementary School District’s mariachi group on Feb. 5. A group has yet to be picked for the March 12 performance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you