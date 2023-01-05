The Colorado River State Historic Park will host three concerts in the first three months of 2023 that will showcase the talents of local musicians.
The Gwynn Sisters will debut in the Sundays in the Park concerts on Jan. 8, followed by the Gadsden Elementary School District’s mariachi group on Feb. 5. A group has yet to be picked for the March 12 performance.
Public radios stations KAWC and Border Radio are partnering with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area to host the concerts at the park located at 201 N. 4th Ave.
Steven Hennig, who works in development for the two radios stations belonging to Arizona Western College, said the goal of the concerts are twofold: expose the public to the area’s talented musicians and promote the use of the park grounds as a venue for public events.
In a similar venture with the Heritage Area a year ago, KAWC presented several jazz concerts at the park, he said.
“It was a good partnership for us to present something to the public and to showcase the park,” he said. “That worked out really well and people liked the venue, so we came up with the idea to showcase some local groups in the park, to be able to support some local music and showcase the park itself.”
While no more concerts have been scheduled beyond March, Hennig said the hope of organizers is to continue to stage the park performances seasonally.
The three concerts slated in the first quarter of 2023 will each begin at 2 p.m. and last about an hour. The public will be charged admission of $5, proceeds of which will go toward maintenance of the park.
The Gwynn Sisters – Mia, Kylie and Lila – are a country band that gained a wide following in Yuma from performances in such events as the Taco and Tunes Music Fest, the Yuma County Fair Fall Fest, Bridget’s Gift dinner and dance and Kids at Hope Yuma concert. More recently the band has made recurring trips to Nashville to further establish itself.
Gadsden Mariachi will dedicate its Feb. 5 performance to Leo Neblina, the group’s former director who was among several members of a Yuma-area tribute band killed in a traffic accident in November while traveling to a performance in Dodge City, Kan. Neblina was also a music teacher in Gadsden school district and a bass player in Hennig’s band, the Yuma Jazz Company.
“He had lots and lots of students, and they just adored him,” said Hennig. “It was just a horrible loss.”
The mariachi group is made up of about 30 students in grades third through eighth in San Luis, Ariz., schools who will perform a variety of songs in the mariachi genre, which evolved over centuries in the rural western Mexico and features a variety of stringed instruments plus trumpets.
The death of Neblina was a hard blow for the students, but they have persevered, said Natalia Lopez, a San Luis music teacher who co-directs the group with Andres Tovar.
“They are strong, they have a lot of motivation to continue forward and to continue endeavoring,” Lopez said. And, ultimately, they are doing what Neblina would have wanted, she added.
“Mr. Neblina had a saying: The show must go on.”
Hennig said concert organizers will announce the band for the March 12 concert as soon as a group is chosen.