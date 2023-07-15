Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
That’s the rule the Yuma County Public Health Department wants the public to keep in mind this weekend and next week as a high pressure system in the region causes temperatures to climb above average highs for this time of year.
To that end, various health care providers and nonprofit organizations, two library branches, a Walmart store, a service club and church are offering space on their premises to serve as cooling centers or water sites for people needing relief from spiking mercury.
Highs in the Yuma area are expected to reach 115 or higher before tapering off toward the end of next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Mary Douglass, operations and logistics specialist for the health district, says the county agency is urging the public to follow the Arizona Department of Health Services recommendation to reserve outdoor activities for mornings and evenings, staying indoors as much as possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
ADHS, she adds, also recommends people drink water throughout the day, consuming a minimum of two liters daily.
The public can also stay informed about conditions by signing up with NWS for heat alerts sent to their cell phones, she said.
The site carries a list of the cooling and water sites scattered around the county for people who don’t have immediate access to air-conditioned house or building.
Those sites in Yuma where people can cool off are as follows:
• HOPE Inc., 791 S. 4th Ave. in Yuma, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Crossroads Mission, 944 S. Arizona Ave., open all hours
• Crossroads Mission Thrift Store, 550 W. 8th St., open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Salvation Army, 445 S. 4th Ave., open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
• Yuma Community Food Bank, 2404 E. 24th St., open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Disabled American Veterans, 954 S. 13th Ave., open Monday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Sites in Yuma where water is available are:
• Western Arizona Council of Governments, 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• National Community Health Partners, 255 W. 24th St., open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Our Choice Human Services, 370 E. 24th St., Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• First United Methodist Church, 298 W. 3rd St., Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon; water available outside at all hours
Cooling centers in the Foothills and east Yuma County are at the following locations:
• Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St., open Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road, open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cooling centers in Somerton can be found at the following places:
• Family Behavior Integrated Health Services, 1130 E. Main St., open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 950 E. Main St., open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• San Luis Walk-In Clinic and Family Behavior Integrated Health Services, 214 W. Main St., open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cooling centers in San Luis are at the following locations:
• San Luis Walk-In Clinic, 1896 E. Babbitt Lane, open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• San Luis Medical Mall, 151 S. Oak Ave., open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 S. Main St., open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• San Luis Walk-In Clinic and Family Behavior Integrated Health Services, 1453 N. Main St., open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.