SAN LUIS, Ariz. – At least 42 families will build new homes for themselves here as the latest group of participants in the Comite de Bien Estar’s Mutual Self-Help Housing Program.
The Comite recently received a more than $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agricultural to provide technical assistance to the families who will put in their own labor to build each others’ homes in the Bienestar Estates 10 subdivision on the city’s east side.
The Comite, a San Luis-based nonprofit housing organization, helps low- and moderate-income families qualify for financing through the Agriculture Department’s Rural Development home loan program. In return for securing the low-interest loans, the families agree to put in most of the labor in construction, with the Comite supervising them.
The latest group of people enrolled in the program, Group No. 78, gathered recently in a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the first 13 of what is expected to be at least 42 homes built in the latest phase of self-help housing construction in the Bienestar Estates 10.
Among the participants was Fernando Garcia, who said he was looking forward to no longer having to pay rent for a home for himself, his wife and two children.
“We are very thankful for this opportunity and we hope others will follow us with the same desire,” he said.
With the help of 12 other families in the latest phase of the program, he hopes to complete a four-bedroom home for his family by January. His family, in turn, will assist the other families with the construction of their homes.
Martina Lopez, director of housing programs for the Comite, said terms of the $1.26 million grant require at least 42 homes to be completed, but that the Comite hopes to stretch the funds to provide assistance to additional families in following phases of development of the subdivision.
In all, the Comite has helped 720 low- or moderate-income families build homes of their own in San Luis in the Mutual Self-Help Housing program.
Lopez said the program has faced challenges over the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying hike in the cost of construction materials, including a doubling in the cost of wood.
“Among the last group of participants, we had to modify loans because that was when the prices of construction materials shot up,” she said. “There had never been such a drastic increase.”
Contingency funds, however, helped the Comite absorb the increases, she said.
Lopez said the Mutual Self-Help Housing Program represents the best option for many low-income families looking to achieve the dream of home ownership.
While average interest rates for the home loans are 4% or higher, she said, the Comite helps its members secure rates of 1% through the program. A family can build a home at an average cost of $160,000, whereas the average home price in San Luis is $260,000, she said.