SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Free shots for COVID-19 and other illnesses will be given Thursday in a vaccination clinic here organized by the Comite de Bienestar.
In addition to first, second and booster shots for the coronavirus, people of all ages will be able to get tested for COVID-19 and get shots for Hepatitis A and a Tdap vaccination, which protects against diphtheria and pertussis.
Comite, a nonprofit housing and social services organization, is offering the clinic as part of the monthlong observance in San Luis of the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.
The vaccination clinic is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at 706 N. Main St. in San Luis.
Liliana Arroyo, spokeswoman for Comite de Bien Estar, said the vaccinations are free and appointments are not needed to get them.
However, people are required to bring their vaccination cards with them.
Assisting Comite in staging the clinic are the Yuma County Health Department, Campesinos Sin Fronteras and the Mexican Consulate in Yuma.
For more information, contact Comite de Bien Estar at 928-627-8559.