SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A basketball court isn’t complete without a place for proud parents to sit to watch their kids play.
Eight benches recently were installed at the court at Alegria Park, thanks to efforts to line up donors by the woman for whom the city park is named.
Located in what started out as a stormwater retention basin at Emmanuel Avenue and San Pedro Street, the park serves residents of the 9A and 9B subdivisions on the city’s east side. Youths from those developments routinely gather to play in organized basketball tournaments at its court.
“(Parents) want their children to take part in the game, not be out on street,” Maria Alegria said in a speech during a recent ceremony to mark the donation of the benches. “This court fills up with parents and their children who play. There are several teams that practice and play here.”
The city created the retention basin in 2007. In the years that followed, Alegria, a resident of the the 9A subdivision, organized a campaign to raise money for playground equipment and other amenities to double its use as a public park.
The park came about thanks in part to the labor contributed by the city’s parks and recreation employees, and in 2019 the San Luis City Council dedicated the park in Alegria’s name.
But Alegria wasn’t through. Recently she recruited neighbors in a campaign to find donors for the benches.
Jose Yepez, a former mayor of Somerton and owner of an auto parts and repair business in that city, fabricated the benches at reduced cost, thanks to donations from businesses and families in San Luis. He also donated one of the benches.
“We aren’t going to wait for government to do things,” Alegria said during a dedication ceremony for the benches, which was attended by Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and several council members.
“Many times the (city) budget doesn’t reach, so we have to go out and knock on doors to do it – and do it together as neighbors.”
Alegria said the neighborhood plans to continue its donor campaign to be able to pay for at least eight more benches that would be distributed throughout the park, and for a fence that would surround its soccer field.
Anyone who would like to contribute can reach Alegria at 928-271-7846.