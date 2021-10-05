SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A new school the Somerton Elementary School District planned to begin building this month on the outskirts of San Luis is being held up by concerns over the risk truck traffic could pose for students.
The kindergarten through eighth grade campus for which the state has allocated construction funds is planned at a parcel near Avenue E and County 24th Street, a site that falls within the boundaries of both the district and the city of San Luis.
But the district has yet to receive approval from the city of its application for a building permit.
“We don’t understand what is happening,” Somerton schools Superintendent Laura Noel said. “We did traffic studies and no problem was found. We know that Avenue E is an arterial road and has (semi-tractor trailer) traffic, but we are able to transport students by bus who live to the west, so that they don’t have to cross the avenue.”
Noel said the district is concerned that a construction delay could hold up the planned opening of the school in the next academic year, 2022-23, in turn, suspending future plans to expand it beyond its initial capacity of nearly 300 students.
The issue arose recently as the San Luis planning and zoning commissioners weighed proposals to amend the city’s general plan to allow for rezoning of more than 400 acres east of Avenue E for commercial and residential use.
The city planning and zoning department has held off approving the building permit for the site, in part over concerns about traffic impacts of semi-tractors using Avenue E after having crossed the border through the San Luis II commercial port of entry. The department wants the district to find an alternate site.
“The city is concerned about appropriate traffic flows,” San Luis Planning and Zoning Director Jose Guzman said. “The commercial port of entry has almost 1,200 daily truck crossings from Mexican that arrive at Avenue E. Having children cross that avenue and County 24th Street, in an industrial area, is a safety risk.”
He added that Avenue E and County 24th Street are arterial roads where establishing crosswalks and school zones is prohibited.
Noel said that information previously was not provided to the district, even as it was trying to clarify the status of building permit application. She said the district has provided multiple traffic studies to the city as part of requirements for approval to begin construction.
Guzman said apart from the studies, the most recent of which was provided in April, there are other issues that need to be resolved concerning the proposed school site.
He said the city has been speaking with owners of land east of Avenue E with the goal of arranging an exchange of the district’s planned school location for one where traffic concerns would be less.
The alternative site, located at Avenue F and County 23-1/2 Street, is owned by the Sam Group, which previously donated to the district the site now proposed for the school.
Noel said that the district is looking at other sites for the school, but said that most are state-owned parcels for which approval for school sites is not easy to secure.
In any case, she said, the currently proposed site would serve the need for new schools on the city’s rapidly grown east side.