SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A Yuma contractor is slated to begin construction next month of a new fire station that will serve this city’s rapidly growing east side.
The San Luis City Council on Wednesday awarded a contract for slightly more than $1 million to Merrill Development to build the station on the northwest corner of a city park that will likewise be developed on the south side of County 24th Street, between 19th and 20th avenues. Merrill was the lowest among three bidders seeking to do the work.
San Luis has one station on Union Street on its north side, but city officials say rapid growth on the east side requires construction of a second station to handle fire and other emergencies there more quickly.
The project, however, has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Angel Ramirez, the city’s fire chief.
“We want construction to begin before the end of the fiscal year (in June),” Ramirez said, “and they will have 36 days to complete it. We have been talking about this project for more than two years. When I was named fire chief, that was the biggest goal that I came to fulfill. The city is growing rapidly, and the faster it grows, the more the response times can increase.
“It took a little longer than we hoped, “ he added, “but we wanted a good project. The people need to be happy with the services that it will provide.”
The contractor is slated to build a 2,400-square-foot station staffed by seven firefighters, and that will house a firetruck, ambulance and rescue vehicle.
Ramirez said the second fire station is expected to reduce response times to emergencies on the east side from six to eight minutes at present to two to three minutes.
The construction will be paid for from the city’s budget over two fiscal years. San Luis voters previously voted down a proposed city property tax that, among other things, would have financed the new station.
The city public works department will install sidewalks and landscaping around the station.