A Phoenix firm has been selected to oversee the expansion and modernization of the San Luis I Port of Entry, a project long sought by San Luis and Yuma County officials to reduce wait times to cross the border from Mexico.
The U.S. General Service Administration recently announced it awarded an initial contract of $228.1 million to Hensel Phelps Construction Co. to manage the project in a single design and construction phase known as a design-build. The single phase is aimed at allowing for quicker and less costly completion of the project.
The work will increase the number of lanes for privately owned vehicles coming from Mexico from eight to 16 and the number of pedestrian lanes at the port of entry from 10 to 14.
GSA oversees the construction and maintenance of the federal government’s building and facilities.
Officials from the agency described the port, built in early 1980s, as a “major regional economic engine for the city of San Luis (Ariz.) and Yuma County, supporting its agricultural and retail industries.”
Many of the border-crossers who pass through the port are Mexican consumers who frequent stores in San Luis and Yuma County, and farm workers who commute from homes in Mexico to fields in the Yuma area.
Officials in San Luis and around the county have long appealed to federal officials to add more lanes to reduce the time border-crossers have to wait to pass through inspection on the way into the United States.
Funding for the work includes $152 million allocated by Congress two years ago and about $76 million in supplemental funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) signed a year ago by President Biden.
“We are excited to award the first major BIL contract for design-build services to expand and modernize the San Luis I LPOE,” said Dan Brown, regional commissioner for the GSA Public Buildings Service in the Pacific Rim Region. “The new expanded facility will vastly improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic circulation, reduce border crossing wait times, all contributing to the regional economy and border security by providing CBP with modern technology so they can complete their mission.”
GSA said the project team is expected to complete the final design and begin construction in May 2024.
Arizona’s lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and House of Represntatives hailed the improvements to the port.
“Modernizing and expanding the San Luis Land Port of Entry is critical for the safety, security and economic development of San Luis and Arizona,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said. “Our bipartisan infrastructure law provides the investments necessary for this project and I look forward to seeing it through to completion.”
Sen. Mark Kelly added: “The San Luis Port of Entry is a key economic engine for Arizona. Thanks to our work to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re one step closer to upgrading and modernizing the San Luis Port of Entry which will allow us to reduce wait times, boost tourism, and ensure Customs and Border Protection can do their jobs safely and effectively. We’ll keep working with the administration to ensure all aspects of this critical project are completed without delay.”
Added U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva: “Modernizing our aging land ports of entries has been a priority of mine, which is why I specifically fought for inclusion of funds for San Luis I in the infrastructure law. I applaud the quick disbursement of these funds which will allow for a single construction phase to create a state-of-the-art port of entry for safer and more efficient processing times. These are the types of congressional actions needed to bring both economic and practical benefits to the borderlands and throughout the state.”