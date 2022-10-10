A Phoenix firm has been selected to oversee the expansion and modernization of the San Luis I Port of Entry, a project long sought by San Luis and Yuma County officials to reduce wait times to cross the border from Mexico.

The U.S. General Service Administration recently announced it awarded an initial contract of $228.1 million to Hensel Phelps Construction Co. to manage the project in a single design and construction phase known as a design-build. The single phase is aimed at allowing for quicker and less costly completion of the project.

