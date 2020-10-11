Controversial Fortuna Dunes request on Monday agenda

The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold the second of two hearings on a controversial proposal involving a desert area currently used by offroaders and outdoor enthusiasts, with many of them expressing opposition to the project.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma, on behalf of the state, is asking to expand the city’s general plan boundary to include State Trust Land parcels located at the northwest, northeast and southwest corners of Fortuna Road and 24th Street and the northeast corner of Fortuna Road and Highway 95.
This request does not involve annexation of the land, which would be a separate process.
The city is also requesting that the land use be changed in preparation for future development, a plan that has drawn the ire of the outdoor enthusiasts. The future development would include a mix of residential, commercial and industrial components, according to a staff report.
However, Principal Planner Jennifer Albers, in response to a citizen’s question, explained that there are no immediate plans for development.
“The intent at this time is to include the State Trust Lands in the City of Yuma so that the state can prepare the properties for sale in the future. I am not aware of anyone contacting the state to start the purchase process at this time. The purchase process does take at least a year. This is a large area, and similar to the rest of the Foothills, will likely take years to decades to develop,” Albers wrote.
If incorporated into the general plan, during a 2021 update, staff will be able to identify future roadways, parks and other public service and utility needs for the future residents and businesses in the area.
Staff noted that development density is yet to be determined but will likely be similar to Foothills residential development in the south and commercial/industrial in the north. The city anticipates no more than 7,000 residential units.
The city has received several comments in opposition, with some included in the agenda packages and others handed to the commissioners at the first hearing. Several nearby businesses have also expressed concerns about the proposal, including YuCo Gin and the Gowan Co.
A handful of citizens spoke during the first hearing, some to express their opposition, others to ask questions. However, Chairman Chris Hamel clarified that the purpose of the first hearing was to solicit input from the public and the commission would answer questions at the second hearing, which takes place Monday.
The complete agenda and staff reports can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yxdfstc7.
TO WATCH REMOTELY
The chambers will be open with limited public access. However, members of the public who feel more comfortable watching remotely may view the meeting live on City Channels 72 or 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov.
In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.
Public comment regarding the agenda item can be provided via email to the commission secretary at planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received timely will be read into the record.