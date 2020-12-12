The Yuma City Council, in a special meeting held Monday, introduced an ordinance that authorizes the issuance of bonds to pay off its debt to the public safety pensions mandated by the state.
At the special meeting, the council immediately went into an executive session to seek legal advice. After about an hour, the council returned to the dais and representatives of Stifel, Nicolaus and Company recapped the situation and offered three options.
Due to the current historically low interest rates, the council previously directed staff to work with the advisors to issue bonds to pay off 100% of the debt it owes to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System for police and fire employee pensions, plus use a portion for a contingency fund to deal with future pension costs.
The city currently owes about $145 million through the year 2039. The annual amounts escalate every year; for example, in 2021, the city will owe $8.8 million for the pensions. The liability will be at $12.4 million in 2027, $16.3 million in 2032, and $28.4 million in 2038/39.
The city’s debt now accumulates interest at a rate of 7.3%. Current interest rates are at about 3%. The long-term savings to the city and taxpayers is expected to exceed $63 million, with repayment completed in 2038.
The unfunded liability would be replaced with level annual payments peaking at around $12 million, creating budget stability and achieving an estimated cash flow and savings of about $64 million.
To take advantage of the historically low interest rates, the city would also like to use bond proceeds to refinance the long-term debt associated with City Hall. The city currently owes about $12.5 million of this debt.
These outstanding bonds have a current interest rate of 4.46% and would be replaced with a rate of about 1%. This would save taxpayers about $1 million, or 8.7%.
The city would also like to create a contingency reserve of $12 million funded by the bond proceeds to manage future investment risks.
Omar Daghestani, managing director of Stifel’s Finance Team, explained the three options. In the first option, which Daghestani recommended, the city would issue all the bonds at one time in January, locking in the current “attractive” rates, and immediately pay $35 million to PSPRS. The remaining $110 million would be paid on July 1, in the next budget year.
This plan would save the city $64 million, the highest savings of all the options. However, at $991,000, this plan carries the highest costs.
The second option, the city would issue $35 million of bonds in January and immediately wire the proceeds to PSPRS. In June, the city would issue another $110 million of bonds and wire it to PSPRS in July.
The city would still save about $60 million, but this option risks a less favorable interest rate and the two transactions would result in $300,000 or more of added, duplicative costs.
With Option 3, the city would wait until June to issue $145 million of bonds and pay it all to PSPRS on July 1. Again, the city would be risking a higher interest rate and the city’s liability would be higher at that time.
The council is expected to choose an option and adopt the ordinance at the Dec. 16 meeting. If adopted, the actual sale of the bonds would occur in January and the funds would be wired to PSPRS on or around Feb. 25.
Because of the volatility of interest rates, time is of the essence and the ordinance would be adopted with an emergency clause to allow staff to move quickly.