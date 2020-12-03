Recreational marijuana will be legally available for consumption in Yuma, but not for testing, if an ordinance introduced by the Yuma City Council is ultimately adopted.
The council on Wednesday introduced an ordinance regulating the use of recreational marijuana within the city, but officials changed the original proposal to add a prohibition of testing facilities within the city limits.
On Nov. 3, a majority of voters in Arizona approved Proposition 207, called the “Smart and Safe Arizona Act,” legalizing adult recreational marijuana in the state. Prop 207 establishes a mechanism to open retail recreational marijuana outlets known as “marijuana establishments” and an ability to operate “marijuana testing facilities” in certain situations.
“We have the ability to regulate what happens in our community for the testing component. The recreational component is governed primarily by the state law with some modifications to this Health and Safety ordinance in our code. Right now what is proposed doesn’t have the prohibition for the marijuana testing facility,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of prohibiting testing facilities, with Deputy Mayor Karen Watts the only one voting against the prohibition.
“As far as striking the medical testing facility, I think that’s a mistake. It’s about consumer safety. It’s currently going on right now with universities, and there are no sales involved. I just get a little worried when labeling is important, knowing the concentration and what people are buying,” Watts said.
Watts, a healthcare practitioner, explained that “a lot of sick and elderly are looking to try marijuana for arthritis, sleep or anxiety and they need to know what’s in that product and law enforcement also needs to know what’s in that product. It’s all about science and safety, and it has nothing to do with sales and encouraging people to consume.”
Nicholls clarified that the proposed change still allows law enforcement, universities and government agencies to do testing. Nicholls said he did not want to promote Yuma as something else other than the Lettuce Capital of the World. “I don’t want to have that exactly as a promotion or an area that Yuma focuses on.”
Councilman Gary Knight agreed, noting, “I personally would like to see us as a community make the footprint of the marijuana industry as minimal as Proposition 207 allows by law.”
Knight noted that testing facilities can still be set up outside the city limits, if Yuma County allows it. “I think the deputy mayor’s concerns are a little overblown,” he said.
Councilman Chris Morris pointed out that prohibiting testing facilities “would not lighten the regulations for testing for retail establishments. If required to meet certain testing requirements, they can still do it, just not in Yuma.”
Watts was not convinced. “If it’s going to be out there, we shouldn’t leave out private business or private science labs. If we have it out there for universities or other agencies that are not private, why are we leaving out private business? It doesn’t seem we should be regulating that. I don’t think we’re going to get a huge number of testing facilities. I think it’s a mistake to leave this out. This is happening and we might as well stay very much with it,” she said.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop pointed out that many people approved the proposition because proponents promised that it would bring in revenue for schools, public safety and roads. “Whenever you put education, public safety or roads, people will sign it because they will think there’s a big pot of money for those three things … That was the purpose to get it passed,” She said.
Knight pointed out that recreational marijuana sales is a cash business and the city will likely not see much tax revenue from the industry. “They can’t put their deposits in the bank. It’s still illegal on a federal level. So they can’t use banks. Do you honestly believe the city will see any revenue from the cash sales of marijuana? They’re not going to report even close to 100%. They’re probably not even going to report 25% of the sales,” he said.
“It was all a ploy, as Councilmember Shoop said, to get people to vote for that proposition,” he added. “If you doubt what I’m saying, our city administrator happens to come from Colorado (where marijuana is legalized), and he can tell you exactly what I’m saying. There was no windfall of revenue that was generated by the sales of marijuana.
Nicholls said that testing facilities would not bring in much revenue, but nor would the sale of recreational marijuana. He noted that his research on the different states that approved recreational mariujuana has not shown that it resulted in “windfall for schools or large tax revenue generation that was forecasted for those states.
“I don’t see that as something the testing facilities will have an impact on whether located in Yuma or Phoenix. Either way, that’s not going to be a dramatic change for us. Distribution won’t be dependent upon where the marijuana is tested or even sold,” Nicholls said.
The mayor made his stance on recreational marijuana clear. “Personally, that’s not part of my value system. I’m a business owner. My employees have to be alert, I have to drug test my employees. I’m not in favor of having to work around a culture that is going along with whatever the current modern thing that’s the marijuana movement, because then I have a hard time employing a workforce …
“It’s not going to be a dramatic business here in Yuma one way or another. To me, it’s more of a statement what my conviction is of this drug and the acceptance of this kind of environment and (what it) promotes to our youth and promotes those who are attracted to this consumption,” Nicholls said.
Watts insisted that the city should allow testing facilities. “I don’t think we should tie the hands of the private people who will do this testing facility that do work for the government, that contract with the government,” Watt said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, we don’t actually know what money will be generated. It’s there and we might as well move forward with it and make sure we are doing the right thing. To me it’s about safety and science, not about sales or encouraging consumers. I see a benefit for it.”
Knight motioned to amend the ordinance to strike the section on testing facilities and replace it with a new section prohibiting them “to the fullest extent allowable by law.” The prohibition does not apply to facilities run by the federal government and its agencies, city or state government, nor public or private universities or colleges engaged in research.
The council will consider adopting the ordinance at the next regular meeting, which is Dec. 16.