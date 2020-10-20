The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider helping more residents with their utilities bills by upping the funding of Yuma Cares, the city’s utilities assistance program. The agenda includes a request for additional funding of $500,000 for the program.
The council will also be asked to approve $300,000 in additional funding to the next phase of the employee pay adjustment and $600,000 for pavement preservation.
The funding for all three programs will be covered through existing, unencumbered funds. No budget adjustment is needed to support these program enhancements, a staff report stated.
The consent agenda also includes the following items:
• A $456,189 contract for construction services for the Figueroa Wastewater Treatment Plant HVAC Replacement Project to the lowest bidder: Pilkington Construction of Yuma.
• Purchase of software for the Yuma Radio Communications System regional public safety radio system from Motorola Solutions for Lifecycle Sustainment Services. The purchase includes up to five system upgrades with maintenance support for a total expenditure of $6.4 million, not including taxes, paid over a 10-year period. The existing software has reached its end of life, will no longer be supported by the manufacturer, and must be upgraded, staff said.
The first-year costs will be covered with an Arizona Department of Homeland Security Operation Stonegarden Grant in the amount of $500,000 with the balance coming from the YRCS enterprise contingency fund. Subsequent years will be paid through system upgrade fees assessed to YRCS users and the YRCS enterprise contingency fund.
• Purchase of public communications equipment and services for $206,652 from Motorola Solutions of Tempe. The Yuma Police Department wishes to purchase 25 handheld radios using Operation Stonegarden funds. The new radios will enhance communication with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The grant does not require a city match.
• A five-year agreement with the Arizona Department of Housing permitting the city to conduct installation inspections for manufactured homes, factory-built buildings and mobile homes on behalf of the state. ADOH does not have sufficient personnel to send inspectors to the city to complete the inspections on a timely basis.
• Ratify an approved five-year agreement for the purchase of seven Axon in-car camera systems in the amount of $84,075, an increase of $3,678. This ratification of the additional amount is needed to pay for the wireless offload costs.
Three ordinances are up for possible adoption:
• Authorize the annexation of Sunset Mobile Home Park located at 3285 E. 32nd St.
• Declare as surplus city-owned right-of-way at the southeast corner of Avenue C and 5th Street and vacate it to the adjacent property owner in exchange for a new preannexation development agreement. The right-of-way acquired in 2007 is excessive and no longer needed.
• Declare property as surplus in exchange for a fee title to one parcel of 32nd Street right-of-way and one parcel of Avenue 7E Street right-of-way and vacate the surplus right-of-way to the abutting property owner. Birmingham LLC is the owner of the Arizona West RV Park, the property south of 32nd Street and west of Avenue 7E.
In exchange, the city will make certain improvements to the owner’s property, including the installation of a private vehicular access frontage road on the northern portion of the owner’s property and two driveways off of 32nd Street.
Two ordinances will be introduced:
• A zoning code text amendment to update the height limitations and area permitted for accessory structures. This amendment would allow the accessory structures code to be used in the Transitional District and the Residence Manufactured Housing District, increases the maximum height to 25 feet or the height of the principal building, whichever is less, and removes portions of the code that are contradictory or overly restrictive.
• A request to vacate the south 250 feet of an existing sanitary sewer easement to allow future private development of the parcel. Yuma RV & Boat Storage would like to build a storage facility that would sit on top of the unused portion of the sanitary sewer easement.
The agenda also calls for a financial briefing from City Administrator Philip Rodriguez and Financial Services Director Lisa Marlin.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.