The Yuma City Council is holding a work-session retreat on Monday and Tuesday to consider the city’s future vision and set goals.
The council will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday and 11 a.m. on Tuesday, both days in the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St.
On Monday, the council will consider the current operating environment with, in Round 1, presentations and discussions on the topics of arts and culture, economic development, Yuma Multiversity Campus and Yuma National Heritage Area.
Round 2 will include an overview and discussion of the Listening Tour and Community Survey.
Then officials will mull the city’s future and “how we got to where we are today” by sharing personal perspectives and discussing the future of Yuma, including events, people and actions that have shaped Yuma into the community it is today.
Under the agenda item “Where do we go from here,” the council and staff will discuss and summarize what has been heard and learned throughout the day. They will also consider Yuma’s Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations and Results (SOAR) and what they need to do to prepare for the future as well as articulate a shared vision. On Tuesday, in Round 3, the council will continue its consideration of the current operating environment with more presentations and discussions on public safety pension liability management and the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System II.
A brief video will be followed by discussion relating to the governing body’s role in community building. The council will then review Monday’s shared input to refine the vision statement, establish a common understanding of critical success factors and define what success looks like. In a discussion of priorities, the officials will discuss policies and initiatives the council wishes to accomplish and identify the collective priority of the governing body and expected outcomes.
To view the complete agenda, go to www.yumaaz.gov.