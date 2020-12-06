The Yuma City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to consider adoption of an ordinance that approves the issuance of bonds to pay off the debt it owes for public safety pensions mandated by the state.
The ordinance would be adopted with an emergency clause to allow staff to move quickly due to changing rates. Due to the current historically low interest rates, the council directed staff to work with advisors to issue bonds to pay off 100% of the debt it owes to the state pension system for police and fire employees, plus use a portion for a contingency fund to deal with future pension costs.
The city currently owes a total of $140 million through the year 2039. The annual amounts escalate every year; for example, in 2021, the city will owe $8.6 million for police and fire pensions. In 2027, the liability will be at $12.4 million; in 2032, it’s $16.3 million.
By issuing pension bonds, the city’s debt will be completely funded. With the current low borrowing rates, the city would save at least $64 million in today’s dollars over the years, with repayment completed in 2038.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.