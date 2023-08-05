SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Motorists here now have a second through street that will take them between the city’s east and west sides,
The city in July wrapped up paving of the final dirt stretch of County 24th Street, a project begun in March to help ease congestion on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, at that time the only east-west through street.
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said drivers began using County 24th as soon as the paving was done. She added the project was completed at an opportune time, with the newly built Sun Valley Elementary School slated to open in the area in August.
“(County 24th) is already being used, and it will help us a lot in handling traffic now that the school on Avenue F is about to open. It will help with traffic when the kids return to school and in the (agricultural) season of more employment.”
Planning for the paving of County 24th from 10th Avenue to Avenue F½ began during the term of former Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, but was completed this year at a cost of slightly more than $2.6 million, once the city finished lining up financing and selected a contractor for the project.
The addition of the two-lane road gives another option to motorists needing a through street between the east and west side. City officials hope it will ease traffic on Cesar Chavez, for which the city meanwhile is seeking financing for widening from two to four lanes.
The County 24th paving is one of several traffic improvements that either are in planning or were recently completed in efforts to ease congestion in the rapidly growing city.
One of those projects is the widening of Avenue F from two to four lanes between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and San Luis Lane.
The city recently installed four-way stop signs at Avenue F and San Luis Lane, where Sun Valley Elementary School District is located. Riedel said the Somerton Elementary School District, which built the school, ultimately wants a traffic signal at the intersection.
Riedel said the city has identified the need for traffic lights at Avenue F and County 24th, and along Cesar Chavez at the intersections of 4th, 6th and 10th avenues.
The San Luis Police Department has received complaints of speeding on County 24th now that it is fully paved, and Riedel called on the public to comply with 40 mph speed limit on that street.