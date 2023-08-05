PAVIMENTACION 1 (copy)
Buy Now

County 24th Street (seen here) connects the east and west sides of San Luis, Ariz., following the paving of the last dirt stretch of the road.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Motorists here now have a second through street that will take them between the city’s east and west sides,

The city in July wrapped up paving of the final dirt stretch of County 24th Street, a project begun in March to help ease congestion on Cesar Chavez Boulevard, at that time the only east-west through street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you