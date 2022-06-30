SOMERTON – Motorists who tend to get distracted or even nod off behind the wheel will get a jarring reminder to stay on their sides of two roads near Somerton.
At least that’s the idea behind a plan to cut rumble strips in the asphalt along the center lines of County 19th Street and of Avenue G.
Rumble strips are a series of horizontal grooves that cause a vibrating noise in a car when crossed by a tire.
The strips will be carved into two stretches of roads where numerous collisions have been recorded – a nearly nine-mile length of County 19th from Avenue G to Avenue 3E, and G between County 11th and County 19th streets, a nearly eight-mile stretch.
Yuma County and the Arizona Department of Transportation are jointly overseeing the $456,750 project scheduled to begin soon after the start of the new fiscal year in July.
“This project is part of the plan to continue investing in safety on roads in the county,” said Yuma County Supervisor Martin Porchas, whose district encompasses the project site. “Other safety improvements have been done at various places where more accidents have been recorded, but we know that we still have work to do.”
The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization recently identified the two roadways as eligible for funding though its regional Transportation Safety Plan, given the number of accidents that have occurred on each.
Paul De Anda, chief of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, welcomed the board of supervisors’ approval of an agreement for the rumble strips.
“That’s excellent,” said De Anda, who heads a department aids victims of accidents around the south county. “Any project that improves safety and helps reduce accidents is good. For example, Avenue G between County 11th and County 15th streets is where we most respond to accidents and where there have been the most fatalities.”
He said Avenue G has needed safety improvements for many years, and that the rumble strips will be the first project undertaken on that roadway since a traffic control light was put in place at the intersection with County 11th.