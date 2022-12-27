SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit organization, and Yuma County’s health department have passed a milestone, giving out more than 10,000 free vaccinations for COVID-19 and other illnesses over the past two years.
As soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available in early 2021, the Comite and the health department began working together to make them available to eligible people at free events jointly hosted by the two organizations.
Before long, other vaccinations were offered as well at the events, and at the last one scheduled for 2022, on Dec. 13, a shot for pneumonia was made available for the first time.
The Comite de Bien Estar helps low- and moderate-income families secure financing for self-help housing and provides various other social services in San Luis, among them health services.
Its spokeswoman, Liliana Arroyo, says Comite has partnered with the Yuma County Public Health District to host 31 vaccination clinics, or events, in San Luis and the south county since COVID-19 vaccines became available.
“At first the procedure was very tedious,” Arroyo recalled. “People had to enter into a system to register themselves (for shots). People in the south county struggled a lot because they couldn’t enter to register, and besides that they had to make appointments.”
The process has since been streamlined, making it easier for the public to get the vaccines, she said.
Today, apart from the initial series of COVID-19 shots, the clinics offer the boosters, shots for flu, for tetanus, for childhood illnesses and, as of this month, pneumonia.
The county health department provides vaccines for the clinics, while Comite uses funds it receives from Unidos US, a nationwide nonprofit organization that serves Hispanic communities, to cover remaining costs of staging the events.
Tony Reyes, who serves as executive director of the Comite and is also Yuma County Board of Supervisors chairman, praised a partnership that has enabled more than 10,000 people to get vaccinated.
“In these times it is gratifying to know that he have been able to do 31 clinics and that thousands have people who, in one way or another, through the Comite, have found a way to protect themselves and protect the family.”
The next event, slated for Jan. 13, will be offered to agricultural workers.