VACUNACION 1 (copy)
A woman received a shot on Dec. 13 in what was the 31st vaccination event jointly hosted by Yuma County’s health department and the Comite de Bien Estar for south county residents.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bien Estar, a nonprofit organization, and Yuma County’s health department have passed a milestone, giving out more than 10,000 free vaccinations for COVID-19 and other illnesses over the past two years.

As soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available in early 2021, the Comite and the health department began working together to make them available to eligible people at free events jointly hosted by the two organizations.

