Yuma County will use federal funds to design and buy land for a proposed new water treatment facility in Tacna, about 40 miles east of Yuma.
The Board of Supervisors recently accepted $807,153 in Community Development Block Grant Colonia funding to pay for the engineering design and land acquisition of the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project. The facility would be located 40 miles east of Yuma, north of Interstate 8 and County 40E Street.
The funds must be used to benefit low to moderate income communities. This project in particular would benefit about 310 people of whom 232, or 75%, are low‐to‐moderate income, according to a staff report.
The supervisors accepted the CDBG contract on behalf of the Tacna Water Improvement District with the understanding that the county will be liable for repaying the grant if the project does not reach completion. However, under state law, the district will have 10 years to repay the amount to the county.
Plans call for a new water distribution and treatment system, land acquisition and about 10,000 linear feet pipe and distribution lines.
Grant administrator Diana Veloz explained that Yuma County applied to the Arizona Department of Housing for the funds to pay for the entire project. However, at this point, the state has only partially funded the project, covering engineering design and land acquisition.
As with all CDBG contracts, the county must demonstrate the number of beneficiaries at the end of the contract or shortly thereafter. Since there are no beneficiaries at the end of engineering design, the project must move forward with construction shortly after design to demonstrate benefits for the CDBG grant.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked how much the county will invest before knowing whether the entire project can move forward. Veloz said that the county will get a cost proposal after the project has been designed. She added that the county has 30 days to sign the contract.
“If I understand it right, this is the first step. Doing this opens up the other grants to be able to fund it,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said.
“We understand the value of getting going and understand we may not know the total cost but we can see where that’s going,” Reyes noted.
BOARD REFUNDS APPLICATION FEES
In other action, the supervisors voted 4-1 to refund $1,280 in application fees in a case denied by the supervisors. However, Supervisor Russell McCloud objected to it, calling it a bad policy.
Lamenting that the issue had divided a close-knit community, the supervisors on Oct. 5 denied requests by a Martinez Lake resident that would have allowed her to split a 1.5-acre parcel into two lots. She intended to build another home on the second lot.
Knowlton applied for a minor amendment and rezoning for property located at 12266 N. Eagle Road on July 10 and paid the application fees on July 21. Development Services staff had completed the permit application process, prepared the agenda packet, sent out notification by first-class mail to properties within 300 feet of the property, posted the property and published notices in the Yuma Sun for both the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors public hearings, and presented the items to the commission and supervisors.
All of the procedures were completed for this item, therefore, no funds remained from the application fees paid, a staff report said.
On Oct. 5, the minor amendment and rezoning requests were heard by the supervisors and both requests were denied. During the hearing, Knowlton requested a refund of the application fees. Staff explained that the refund request would need to go back separately to the supervisors for consideration. Knowlton made a written request for a refund on Oct. 6.
“She didn’t get an approval so the least we can do for her is refund the fees,” Reyes said.
McCloud did not agree. “While I’m very sympathetic, I don’t think it’s a good policy for the board to do that,” he noted.
“This is not a precedent-setting thing. We’ve done it before,” Reyes countered.
Simmons noted that the community supported the refund request because Knowlton “was willing to back away from” her plans, which her neighbors opposed.
“The issue Supervisor McCloud is making is not about the individual case. It’s about the precedent it will set, it’s about the policy, and we’re making a decision out of policy. I think he has a good point, but I don’t know if this is a case I want to open up to discuss the policy, Maybe we need to put that policy in place before we have another case like this,” Reyes said.
Deputy County Attorney Bill Kerekes noted that the supervisors have the authority to do this, but, he added, “Supervisor McCloud is correct. Any time you make a decision, you open it as a policy or precedent-type argument.”
Reyes pointed out that refund requests happen “very rarely,” which is why he doesn’t want to set a policy. “I want it to be on a case-by-case when we see factors when it might be proper,” he said.
The board voted 4-1 to refund the fees, with McCloud voting against the request.