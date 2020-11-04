The majority of Yuma County races were uncontested in Tuesday’s general election, which meant that most of the incumbents retained their seats.
Two of the races which had more than one candidate were for assessor and District 5 board supervisor. According to early unofficial results released Tuesday night, Republican Victoria Morris Clarkson led with 31,353 votes, or 54.98% of the votes. Democrat David Alexandre netted 25,671, or 45.02% of the votes.
In the Board of Supervisors District 5 race, incumbent Democrat Lynne Pancrazi had the lead with 6,429, or 56.64% of the votes. Republican Page Misenhimer received 4,922, or 43.36% of the votes.
Republican Jonathan W. Lines is the new board supervisor for District 2 with 10,775 votes. Longtime Supervisor Russell McCloud, also a small business owner, decided not to seek reelection.
“Sixteen years is long enough. It’s been an outstanding privilege, but it is time to step aside,” McCloud told the Yuma Sun.
The following races were uncontested. Here are the early, unofficial results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday:
- Board of Supervisors District 1: Democrat Martin Porchas with 7,143 votes.
- Board of Supervisors District 3: Republican Darren Simmons with 12,617 votes.
- Board of Supervisors District 4: Democrat Marco A. “Tony” Reyes with 7,269 votes.
- Treasurer: Democrat Angela Pancrazi Moreno with 42,774 votes.
- School Superintendent: Republican Thomas “Tom” Tyree with 45,483 votes.
- Recorder: Republican Robyn Stallworth Pouquette with 46,512 votes.