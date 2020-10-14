County expands voting space, early voting underway

Starting today, the Yuma County Recorder’s Office opened additional space that adjoins the current location to provide expanded voting stations to handle more voters.
Last week the Recorder’s and Elections offices asked citizens to “avoid the rush on Election Day by voting early” and the community listened. Since early voting began on Wednesday, more than 700 people have cast ballots at the Recorder’s Office at 197 S. Main St.
Any registered voter can cast their ballot early in person at the 197 S. Main St. location until Friday, Oct. 30. In-person early voting is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voter identification is required to vote; a list of acceptable forms of identification can be found in the Yuma County Voter Brochure at https://tinyurl.com/y3leayz5.
Also, a voter can return an early ballot at any of the following eight convenient and secure drop box locations:
- Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 197 S. Main St.
- Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive
- Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road
- Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave.
- Somerton Heritage Pool, 801 W. Main St.
- Somerton Library, 240 Canal St.
- San Luis City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.
- San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.
Permanent early voters should be receiving their ballots now. The county noted that if they choose to vote from the comfort and safety of their own home, it will minimize direct contact with others and help reduce the crowd sizes during in-person early voting and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
A person wishing to find out their voting status should visit https://arizona.vote/.
If someone is not currently on the permanent early voting list and would like to be added, they may print the request form from the Yuma County Voter Services website at https://tinyurl.com/y4xoc4yr and return it to 197 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364.