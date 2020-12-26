The Yuma County Board of Supervisors got the ball rolling on a proposed water distribution system in Tacna, about 40 miles east of Yuma.
The board on Dec. 7 held a public hearing on the project and with no comments from Tacna Water Improvement District property owners, proceeded to unanimously accept a $807,153 Community Development Block Grant that will be used to pay for the engineering design and land acquisition.
Then, on Dec. 21, the board authorized a professional engineering agreement with Stantec Consulting Services for the preparation of the final design of the new water distribution system. Plans call for a new Tacna water distribution and treatment system, land acquisition and about 10,000 linear feet pipe and distribution lines.
The supervisors accepted the CDBG contract on behalf of the Tacna Water Improvement District with the understanding that the county will be liable for repaying the grant if the project does not reach completion. Then, under state law, the district will have 10 years to repay the amount to the county.
Rachel Stallworth, improvement district coordinator of Yuma County Public Works, explained that the county needed to hold a hearing to solicit comments from the district property owners because “there is potential for them in the future, if we do not proceed to construction, that they might have to repay that. We’ve never had that happen, but they had to be aware of it.”
To move to construction, a resolution and another hearing will be required in the future, after completion of the design. The resolution will provide a breakdown of project costs and funding for the project.
The future hearing gives the district property owners one more opportunity to decide if they want to proceed to construction. Should the district property owners decide at that time that they no longer want the new water system, they would be agreeing to repayment of the CDBG funds and would be allowed 10 years for payback to the county.
The supervisors also approved the establishment of a Capital Improvement Project fund number for the district and the transfer of $200,000 of CDBG grant funds and $200,000 of available contingency funds from Community Development to the Tacna CIP for the engineering design costs.
Stallworth explained that the project had not been budgeted because the county did not anticipate getting this money. However, she noted, staff found money that could be used to pay the engineer to get the project started. Although the engineering cost has not been specified yet, $200,000 should be enough, Stallworth said.
Grant administrator Diana Veloz previously explained that Yuma County applied to the Arizona Department of Housing for the funds to pay for the entire project. However, at this point, the state has only partially funded the project.
As with all CDBG contracts, the county must demonstrate the number of beneficiaries at the end of the contract or shortly thereafter. Since there are no beneficiaries at the end of engineering design, the project must move forward with construction shortly after design to demonstrate benefits for the CDBG grant.
CDBG funds must be used to benefit low to moderate income communities. This project in particular would benefit about 310 people of whom 232, or 75%, are low‐to‐moderate income, according to a staff report.