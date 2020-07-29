A junk and wrecking yard has been granted a special use permit that allows it to operate in compliance with Yuma County zoning regulations. The business, which also includes auto dismantling, has been operating in violation of zoning regulations at 13711 S. Avenue 3E.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission recently granted the permit requested by Monty Sanders, agent for Rosa Sanders and Victor Lozano.
Senior Planner Fernando Villegas explained that in May the Board of Supervisors denied a request to rezone the property to heavy industrial and supervisors recommended that the property owners seek a special use permit.
The two parcels totaling 6.77 acres are surrounded by property owned by Yuma and the Marine Corps Air Station as well as agriculture and citrus production and light industrial uses. There is a site-built home, office and accessory building on the property.
Staff recommended approval of the permit if the owners complied with the operational and performance conditions, which prohibit vehicle parking for the business in the public right-of-way and include a solid fence or wall with a minimum height of 6 feet around the perimeter of the property. This condition specifies that no materials stored on the property can be visible above the fence or wall.
A performance condition calls for an improved driveway connecting to Avenue 3E built within 60 days of the supervisors’ approval.
In response to a question from Commissioner Ron Rice, Villegas explained the fence could be any type as long as it blocks the view from the public. It doesn’t have to be a block or concrete fence and can be a chain link fence, he said.
Commissioner Danny Bryant noted that one of the conditions asks for the owner to construct and maintain the fence or wall prior to commencement of operation of the facility. He pointed out that the business is already operating. Villegas explained that the owner was found in violation of zoning requirements and is trying to bring the property into compliance. The owner can’t operate the business until all the requirements are met, Villegas stressed.
One neighbor addressed the issue during the public hearing. John Loghy, who owns the adjacent property, said he did not think that a chain link fence would be adequate and that it didn’t “meet the requirement on the books.” He requested clarification on the zoning ordinance.
Planning Director Maggie Castro replied that the applicant could install a chain link fence and place slats or screens in addition to the fence to block visibility. She said the ordinance states that it can be a fence or wall, as long as the public can’t see through it.
Commissioner Paul White asked if the fence was required around the entire property and not just Avenue 3E. He was told that yes, that is correct.
Chairman Matias Rosales pointed out that staff will make sure that the fence meets the requirements.
Sanders stated that most of the stacked vehicles were already being moved and then the property would be fenced with screening. However, he said the owners would need more than 60 days to meet all the conditions. Castro said that the time frame could be extended to 180 days of the supervisors’ approval. Sanders agreed that this timeframe would be “reasonable.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the permit during the June 23 meeting. The permit is valid for 10 years from the date of approval by the supervisors.
REZONING REQUEST CONCERNS NEIGHBORS
At the July 28 meeting, the commissioners also gave a unanimous thumbs up to a request to rezone 9.81 acres from Rural Area-10 acres minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision for property located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Scottsdale Drive and 34th Place.
Craig Colvin, agent for Charley and Barbara Cranmore, said the intention is to develop the property, which is currently undeveloped desert, into a residential subdivision consisting of 43 lots.
Several neighbors expressed opposition, citing concerns with increased traffic and speeding. One resident noted that some motorists use their local streets to gain access to Fortuna Road.
Other concerns included fears that the subdivision would bring down property values and a potentially boost crime. One speaker asked that the county put a stop sign at Scottsdale and Frontage Road as part of this subdivision.
One speaker asked what the difference is between the current and requested zonings and why the developer wanted one over the other. Senior Planner Juan Leal-Rubio explained that the RVS zoning can accommodate recreational vehicles, manufactured homes and site-built homes.
Colvin said that the developer intends to construct site-built homes and the reason for requesting the RVS zoning is to deal with difficult lot widths. He said the subdivision would have identical lot sizes as the “very nice development” on Avenue 10E and the developer would widen streets and add curb, gutters and sidewalks.
Commissioner White noted that a drain just east of the intersection with Scottsdale and 34th “acts as a nice speed bump.”
Rosales asked staff about speed control plans to address motorists cutting through and address traffic concerns. Civil engineer Arturo Alvarez said he would request an evaluation and ask what can be done to address those concerns.